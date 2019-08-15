Posted on Aug 14, 2019

News briefs, week of Aug. 14, 2019

Blood drive ahead

The next Red Cross blood drive will be Aug. 27, 1 to 6 p.m., at Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center.

Irrigation district sets last ditch rides

Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District announced that Saturday, Aug. 31, will be the last Saturday for ditch rides this season. Weekend canal surveillance will continue with supervisory personnel.

After August 31 no water changes will be made on Saturday or Sunday unless it is an emergency. Voice messages will be accepted by telephone answering service on Saturdays all day and Sunday until 11:30 a.m. for Monday water deliveries.

Pioneer Church services scheduled

All are welcome to gather together to sing, worship and praise at a community worship service this Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Pioneer Church at 11 a.m., across from Subway in Quincy. More of these community services are scheduled for Sept. 15 and Oct. 20.

Energy Assistance Program to enroll

The Energy Assistance Program of OIC of Washington will open winter enrollment at 8 a.m., Sept. 4. To register for an appointment, visit the Moses Lake office at 903 W. Third Ave., or call 509-765-9206. Appointments are issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

To be eligible, an applicant must live within Grant or Adams County, fall within the income guidelines, show proof of income for the previous three months, and provide proof of identification for every member of the home. For more information, call 509-765-9206.

Senior Center: Serving turkey sandwiches

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Nick Todd and Judy Todd; Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Bonnie Kniveton; bridge – Judy Bryant and Lucy Jacques; and dominoes – Vaughn Vordahl and Phil Anderson.

Wednesday’s lunch is turkey bacon ranch sandwich, tortilla chips and lemon bars. Thursday dinner is shrimp fettuccine, chicken fettuccine, green salad, corn, rolls and chocolate chip cookie. Monday lunch is chicken noodle soup, bread sticks, green salad and oatmeal raisin cookie. Tuesday lunch is French toast, bacon and fresh fruit.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Patriot Day observance planned

On Sept. 11, a special ceremony will be held at 5:15 p.m. on the lawn and steps of the Grant County Courthouse. The American Legion Post 28 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 encourage the community to make Patriot Day a day of remembrance, honoring men and women in uniform and those, along with their families, who give of themselves 24/7 being on the alert to protect and serve.

Moonlight Paddle adds to Soap Lake Centennial

Soap Lake Centennial Moonlight Paddle, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Smokiam Park east beach, Soap Lake. Registration will begin at 7 p.m. at the beach located at Smokiam Park. There is no cost to participate. This is an official event of the Soap Lake 100 year-long celebration.

Participants will come prepared with a light, whistle or horn, personal flotation devices and a non-motorized watercraft (kayak, canoe, SUP, rowboat, etc.) decorated with lights for a fun evening of paddling on the water with friends and neighbors. Motorized watercraft are frowned upon and will not be registered. The paddle will officially begin at 8:30 p.m. The Parade Commodore will lead the paddlers on a parade past the beaches of Soap Lake and waterfront homes beginning at 8:45 p.m. The Parade Commodore will assess each registered craft and award limited-edition Centennial medals to the top three watercraft. Judging will be based on creativity and lighting. Watercraft must be registered in order to be considered for awards. The event will close at 10:30 p.m.

For more information, contact John Carlson at 206-465-8472 or rcmcjohn@gmail.com.

Library schedules activities

Sign up for the summer program at the Quincy Public Library anytime during the summer.

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Aug. 14, Fun with Slime, 3-4:30 p.m., or while supplies last; space is limited; for all ages

Aug. 15, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 16, Movie Day, 2-4 p.m.; a kid-friendly movie

Aug. 17, Movie Day, 1-3 p.m.; a kid-friendly movie

Aug. 20, Teen Constellation Light Box Craft, 3-4 p.m.; space is limited to 20 teens

Aug. 21, Screen Printing for Adults, 4 p.m.; bring clean white t-shirt or use the fabric provided; limited to 30 people; first come, first serve.)

Aug. 22, End of Summer Early Literacy Fair, 11-1 p.m.; preschool, early school ages and families

Raffle prizes will be drawn Thursday, Aug. 29, and the last day to get prizes is Saturday Aug. 31.