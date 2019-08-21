Posted on Aug 21, 2019

News briefs, week of Aug. 21, 2019

Masquers plans membership event

The Masquers Theater will hold its annual membership gala on Friday, Aug. 24, at the Masquers Theater in Soap Lake. Hors d’oeuvres will be served beginning at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

This year, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the theater’s founding in 1979, the Masquers are holding a “Ruby Anniversary” themed gala. It will be a formal affair, and attendees are encouraged to dress in black tie attire with a splash of red.

The membership gala, held annually, is a chance for the theater to catch its members up on the current state of things, as well as to encourage new memberships and season ticket purchases. There will be entertainment, including tributes to the theater’s past 40 years of productions, and an announcement of the upcoming shows for the 2019-2020 Masquers Theater season.

Blood drive ahead

The next Red Cross blood drive will be Aug. 27, 1 to 6 p.m., at Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center.

Regional library plans to reach out to adults

North Central Regional Library plans to pilot an Adult STEM Night series this fall in collaboration with breweries around the region. The series utilizes many of the STEM technology and activities the library district already regularly offers for children and teens, along with new things to test out.

NCRL’s goal is to engage library users in settings outside of its 30 library branches and to reach adults who may not currently be using the library’s services or don’t know what the library has to offer, said NCRL STEM technician Ash Kuntz.

Adult STEM programs scheduled include:

• Sept. 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wenatchee Valley Brewing in Pybus (Wenatchee), laser cutter coasters

• Sept. 30: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Quincy Public Market, laser cutter coasters

• Oct. 28: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Quincy Public Market (activity to be determined)

• Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m. at 509 Bierwerks (Wenatchee), glow-in-the-dark slime

• Nov. 25: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Quincy Public Market, fall-themed tie dye

• Dec. 18, 6 to 8 p.m. at 509 Bierwerks (Wenatchee), Eggbot winter holiday ornaments

• Dec. 30: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Quincy Public Market, aromatherapy rice bags

Library has a few more summer activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Aug. 21, Screen Printing for Adults, 4 p.m.; bring clean white t-shirt or use the fabric provided; limited to 30 people; first come, first serve.)

Aug. 22, End of Summer Early Literacy Fair, 11-1 p.m.; preschool, early school ages and families

Raffle prizes will be drawn Thursday, Aug. 29, and the last day to get prizes is Saturday Aug. 31.

Irrigation end of season dates set

The Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District has scheduled final dates for the 2019 irrigation season.

Monday, Oct. 21 will be the last date for water delivery changes.

Tuesday, Oct. 22 will be the last full day of water delivery.

Wednesday, Oct. 23 will be the turn-off date for water at the head of the West Canal.

This will mark an end to the 2019 irrigation season. Quincy District water users having questions regarding the shutdown schedule should contact their ditch rider or watermaster.

Senior Center: Serving Reuben sandwiches Wednesday

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Betty Seader and Nick Todd; Rummikub – Bonnie Kniveton and Larry Kniveton; bridge – Jean Lindberg and Bea Weinand; and dominoes – Mark Owens and Jim Devany.

Wednesday’s lunch is Reuben sandwich, green salad and apple cake. Thursday dinner is meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green salad, peas, rolls, oatmeal cookie and ice cream. Monday lunch is grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, cole slaw and chocolate dipped shortbread. Tuesday lunch is scrambled eggs, sausage links, cinnamon rolls and fresh fruit.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Writer’s event planned in Leavenworth

Local writers will get together for a fun and casual evening on Sept. 12 at Write On The River’s open mic event, “Four Minutes of Fame.” This year’s summertime venue is South, at 913 Front St., Leavenworth. The deck opens up at 6:30 p.m., and readings start at 7 p.m. Food and beverages are available all evening.

“Four Minutes of Fame” is free to the public, and anyone may participate to share original work, but reading slots are limited. Sign up to read at info@writeontheriver.org.

Patriot Day observance planned

On Sept. 11, a special ceremony will be held at 5:15 p.m. on the lawn and steps of the Grant County Courthouse. The American Legion Post 28 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 encourage the community to make Patriot Day a day of remembrance, honoring men and women in uniform and those, along with their families, who give of themselves 24/7 being on the alert to protect and serve.

Energy Assistance Program to start enrolling

The Energy Assistance Program of OIC of Washington will open winter enrollment at 8 a.m., Sept. 4. To register for an appointment, visit the Moses Lake office at 903 W. Third Ave., or call 509-765-9206. Appointments are issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

To be eligible, an applicant must live within Grant or Adams County, fall within the income guidelines, show proof of income for the previous three months, and provide proof of identification for every member of the home. For more information, call 509-765-9206.

County to collect hazardous waste

Grant County Solid Waste invites businesses and agencies that generate small amounts of hazardous waste to participate in a disposal opportunity on Sept. 14 at the Grant County Road District 2 shop near Moses Lake. Although there is a fee for this disposal opportunity, participants often see a reduced cost. The business or agency must be a small quantity generator to participate.

Call Grant County Solid Waste at 754-6082, ext. 3508, to request an application packet or to request more information. To participate in this event, businesses and agencies must register before Sept. 6.