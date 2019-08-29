Posted on Aug 28, 2019

News briefs, week of Aug. 28, 2019

City pools enter end-of-season schedule

The city of Quincy’s Recreation Department announced its end of summer schedule for the Aquatic Center. For more information, call 509-787-4158.

Aug. 26-30, lap swim and water aerobic, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; recreational swim 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; half-price swim 6-8 p.m.

Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, recreational swim, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, the fifth annual Pooch Summer Splash, 6-8 p.m.

Senior Center: Serving cheeseburger with bacon

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Nick Todd and Wilma DeLeeuw; Rummikub – Faye Burton and Glenn Barrow; bridge – Nancy Street and Kate Jensen; and dominoes – Vaughn Vordahl and Mark Owens.

Wednesday’s lunch is cheeseburger with bacon, French fries and chocolate chip cookie. Thursday dinner is chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, green salad, rolls and lemon bars. Monday the center is closed for Labor Day. Tuesday lunch is French toast, bacon and fresh fruit.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Newspaper office closes for holiday

The Quincy Valley Post-Register office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, in recognition of Labor Day. The office will reopen at 9 a.m., Tuesday.