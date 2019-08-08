Posted on Aug 7, 2019

News briefs, week of Aug. 7, 2019

Family Health Fair scheduled

Quincy Community Health Center’s annual Family Health Fair is set for Thursday, Aug. 8, 2-6 p.m., at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. For more information, contanct Priscilla Tovar at ptovar@mlchc.org.

Senior Center: Serving chef salad

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Bill DeLeeuw and Nick Todd; Rummikub – Pam Barrow and Faye Burton; bridge – Kate Jensen and Nancy Street; and dominoes – Mark Owens and Shirley Devany.

Wednesday’s lunch is chef salad, fresh fruit and cereal bars. Thursday dinner is baked ham, potatoes and gravy, green beans, green salad, rolls and chocolate cake. Monday lunch is BLT, potato salad and no-bake cookie. Tuesday lunch is frittata or omelet, sausage links, toast and fresh fruit.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday in-side Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., din-ner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Bunco night returns

A fun evening of Bunco is planned for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Aug. 13, at Quincy Senior Center. The cost is $10. Prizes will be given, and everyone is welcome.

County to collect hazardous waste

Grant County Solid Waste invites businesses and agencies that generate small amounts of hazardous waste to participate in a disposal opportunity on Sept. 14 at the Grant County Road District 2 shop near Moses Lake. Although there is a fee for this disposal opportunity, participants often see a reduced cost. The business or agency must be a small quantity generator to participate. To be a small quantity generator, the business or agency must generate less than 220 pounds per month and accumulate less than 2,200 pounds of hazardous waste before disposing of the waste. A business must also accumulate less than 2.2 pounds of acutely hazardous waste per month or batch.

Examples of hazardous waste include spent florescent light tubes, paint thinner, and oil-based paint, solvents, aerosols, corrosives, pesticides, poisons and oxidizers.

Call Grant County Solid Waste at 754-6082, ext. 3508, to request an application packet or to request more information. To participate in this event, businesses and agencies must register before Sept. 6.

Quincy library plans activities

Sign up for the summer program at the Quincy Public Library anytime during the summer.

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Aug. 7, Minecraft, 3-5 p.m.; space is limited, sign-up required

Aug. 8, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 9, Kids’ Bingo, 3-4 p.m.

Aug. 10, Keva Planks & Mazes, 1-3 p.m.; for all ages

Aug. 12, Ozobots, coding with tiny robots that follow color-coded trails, 3-4 p.m.; for school age and older

Aug. 13, Didgeridoo Down Under, Australian music and entertainment, 11 a.m.; for all ages

Aug. 13, Minecraft, 3-5 p.m.; space is limited, sign-up is required

Aug. 14, Fun with Slime, 3-4:30 p.m., or while supplies last; space is limited; for all ages

Aug. 15, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 16, Movie Day, 2-4 p.m.; a kid-friendly movie

Aug. 17, Movie Day, 1-3 p.m.; a kid-friendly movie

Geology group plans next meeting

Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum, 127 S. Mission, Wenatchee. Dr. Vic Baker, professor of planetary sciences and geosciences at the University of Arizona, will talk about worldwide Ice Age mega-floods. We have learned much about processes and ages of megaflooding, but controversies remain, including: areas of flooding now under the oceans; subglacial megaflooding; and details of a vast network of megaflood landscape features in Asia. The program is free and open to the public.