Posted on Dec 11, 2019

News Briefs, week of Dec. 11, 2019

Senior Center: Chicken salad sandwich, green salad and chocolate chip cookie

Wednesday’s lunch is chicken salad sandwich, green salad and chocolate chip cookie. Thursday’s dinner is baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, rolls, green salad and carrot cake. Monday’s lunch is smothered pork tenderloin chops over rice, green salad and apple cake.Tuesday’s lunch is waffles, scrambled eggs, sausage links and apple slices. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Library lines up activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following:

Dec. 12, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 14, Creative Building with Legos & Straw kits.

Dec. 16, Adult Scrabble Club, 10:00 a.m.

Dec. 16, ATLAS At the Library after School, 3:30-5:00 p.m.; Christmas Ornament.

Dec. 17, Adult Christmas Crafts, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Dec. 18, Fun with Christmas Slime, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; space limited, while supplies last.

Dec. 19, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 19, Bilingual Family Story Time & Craft, 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 20, Lego Building Challenge, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dec. 21, Fun with Origami, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

City prepares more activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following:

On the first and third Fridays of the month, Teen Nights are held at the Quincy Activity Center. This drop-in, fun event goes from 6:30-10 p.m.

A handcraft club for people who knit, crochet, and cross-stitch, as well as other artists will meet on Tuesdays, Dec. 17, from 10-11:30 a.m., at the Quincy Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Knitting and crocheting patterns will be available, but people should bring their own materials.

Family STEM Nights are on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A kids’ ornament-making activity will be Dec. 12, 5:30-7 p.m. and costs $10 per participant.

Paint Night – Lighted Tree is scheduled fo Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m., and will cost $15 per person.

A Polar Pajama Party will be held on Dec. 20, 7-8:30 p.m., at no cost.

Christmas Week Day Camp, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Dec. 30, $50 per child for the week and the event is limited to 20 participants. Online registration no later than Dec. 20.

Also in December, sign-ups for a boy’s basketball league begin. The games start in January.

Write on the River Competition seeks entries

Writers can get a head start on their 2020 resolutions.

The Write on the River Competition gives $1,200 in cash awards to six writers who win their annual competition, according to a Write on the River news release. Writers can submit pieces of fiction or nonfiction that are 1,000 words or fewer on any theme or topic. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 1. It is $20 for submissions or $40 for submissions that will also receive critiques from the judges, according to the news release. To submit a story or look at competition guidelines go to www.writeontheriver.org.

Holiday bus rides

The Grant Transit Authority is returning the holiday bus this year.

The bus will be taking different routes every day in December. Bus riders who use the holiday bus will get a free ride.