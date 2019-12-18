Posted on Dec 18, 2019

News Briefs, week of Dec. 18, 2019

Senior Center: Serving a BLT

Wednesday’s Dec. 18, lunch is a BLT, potato chips and a snickerdoodle cookie. Thursday’s Dec. 19, dinner is turkey, stuffing, mashed potato & gravy, green beans, green salad, rolls and a variety of desserts. Appetizers and Social Hour begins at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

The Senior Center will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2020. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Library lines up activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following:

Dec. 18, Fun with Christmas Slime, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; space limited, while supplies last.

Dec. 19, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 19, Bilingual Family Story Time & Craft, 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 20, Lego Building Challenge, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dec. 21, Fun with Origami, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Dec. 23, Adult Scrabble Club, 10:00 a.m.

Dec. 23, Kids Christmas Crafts, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Dec. 24, CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY.

State Route 20 Closure

A snowy forecast means Highway 20 North Cascades Highway will close for the season at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the closure points begin at milepost 134, Ross Dam Trailhead, and at milepost 171, Silver Star Gate. When significant snow begins to fall department of transportation crews will move the western closure point back to milepost 130, Colonial Creek Campground, and the eastern closure point to milepost 177, Early Winters Campground. These weather-dependent changes usually happen in January. Signs along Highway 20 are posted in advance of the closure point and updates on the department of transportation website will reflect where the road is closed. Hikers, skiers, snowmobilers and other recreationalists can still access the closed portion of highway during the winter season.

Chess tournament opens registration

The Waypoint Foundation Scholastic Chess Tournament is to be held at the Parkway School in Ephrata, on Feb. 1, 2020, according to the Waypoint Foundation. The tournament will be open to all students in all schools in Grant County, including public, private, and home school students. The foundation will be awarding cash prizes with the top prize being $500. Lunch is provided and registration is free, but limited to 100 participants. For detailed information about the tournament, visit www.waypointfoundation.org.

City prepares more activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following:

On the first and third Fridays of the month, Teen Nights are held at the Quincy Activity Center. The event is free and goes from 6:30-10 p.m.

Family STEM Nights are on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Paint Night – Lighted Tree is scheduled for Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m., and will cost $15 per person.

Also in December, sign-ups for a boys’ basketball league begin. The games start in January.

Dec. 20, Polar Pajama Party event, 7 to 8 p.m., free for families; Christmas crafts, cookies and hot cocoa will be provided.

Dec. 23 – Dec. 27, The Quincy Recreation Department’s Office will be closed.

Dec. 30, Christmas Week Day Camp starts, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., costs $60 per child for the week; the event is limited to 20 participants, make sure to register online no later than Dec. 20.

The Grant Transit Authority shifts meeting

The Grant Transit Authority is postponing the regular December board meeting to Monday, Dec. 20. An executive session has also been scheduled beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 30, to discuss the performance of a public employee.