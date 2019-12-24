Posted on Dec 24, 2019

News Briefs, week of Dec. 24, 2019

Senior Center: Will be closed

The Senior Center will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2020.

Library lines up activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following:

Dec. 24, CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY.

Dec. 25, CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY.

Dec. 26, Movie Day, 1:00-3:00 p.m.; newly released kids movie, please visit our website http://www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library to learn the title of the Movie.

Dec. 28, Game Day, 1:00-3:00 p.m.; random games available to play with.

Dec. 30, Adult Scrabble Club, 10:00 a.m.

Dec. 30, Adult STEM Night at Quincy Public Market: Aromatherapy Socks.

Please join us for making Aromatherapy Rice Socks while enjoying a glass of wine or beer with friends at the Quincy Public Market 1004 F St. SW, Quincy WA 98848 (Essential Oils may affect the taste of the beer and wine.) There will also be other puzzles and STEM activities to play with during the event. We will be providing Monthly STEM/Market space activities at the Quincy Public Market on the last Monday of every month.

Dec. 31, Minecraft Session, 3:30-5:00 p.m.; sign-up required ahead of time.

Dec. 31, CLOSING EARLY AT 6PM.

Jan. 1, CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY.

City prepares more activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following:

On the first and third Fridays of the month, Teen Nights are held at the Quincy Activity Center. The event is free and goes from 6:30-10 p.m.

Family STEM Nights are on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 – Dec. 27, The Quincy Recreation Department’s Office will be closed.

Dec. 30, Christmas Week Day Camp starts, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., costs $60 per child for the week; the event is limited to 20 participants, make sure to register online no later than Dec. 20.

The House Page Program

The Washington State Legislature convenes on Mon., Jan. 13 and Rep. Keith Goehner is encouraging students interested in the House Page Program to submit applications. To become a page, applicants must have a legislative sponsor, be between the ages of 14 and 16, and obtain written permission from their parents and school. Pages earn $35 per day while serving in the program. A page application can be found at: app.leg.wa.gov/PageApplication/. Anyone with questions can contact Goehner’s office at (509) 664-1274 or email him at Keith.Goehner@leg.wa.gov.

The Classified School Employee of the Year Award

North Central Educational Service District wants nominations for the Classified School Employee of the Year award. A classified employee is defined as a person who is employed as a paraeducator and a person who does not hold a professional education certificate or is employed in a position that does not require such a certificate. The deadline is Jan. 24, 2020. School districts throughout the NCESD’s four-county service district are encouraged to nominate outstanding classified school employees for this distinguished award. Nominations can be made on the OSPI website at https://bit.ly/38ZqOJl.

Quincy resident back from two-year mission

Hamilton Hyer, son of Reed and Chelan Hyer, and a Quincy High School graduate, has returned from a two 2 year Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Hyer was called to serve in the Uganda Kampala Mission. He was able to teach the gospel of Jesus Christ to people in Kampala, Uganda and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Hyer is scheduled to speak on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; 1101 2nd Avenue SE, Quincy, WA. All are invited to come and hear his thoughts about this mission.

Historic church Christmas Eve Service

The Pionner Church will be holding a Christmas Eve Service.

Quincy residents can attend service at the historic church building starting at 5:30 p.m. the service is being held by St. Paul Luthern Church.