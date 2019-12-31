Posted on Dec 31, 2019

News Briefs, week of Dec. 31, 2019

Senior Center: Will be closed

The Senior Center will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2020.

Library lines up activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following:

Please join us for making Aromatherapy Rice Socks while enjoying a glass of wine or beer with friends at the Quincy Public Market 1004 F ST. SW, Quincy (Essential oils may affect the taste of the beer and wine.) There will also be other puzzles and STEM activities to play with during the event. We will be providing Monthly STEM/Makerspace activities at the Quincy Public Market on the last Monday of every month.

Dec. 31, Minecraft Session, 3:30-5:00 p.m.; sign-up required ahead of time.

Dec. 31, Closing early at 6 p.m.

Jan. 1, Closed for the holidays

Jan. 6, Adult Scrabble Club, 10:00 a.m.

Jan. 6, ATLAS At the Library after School, 3:30-5 p.m.

Jan. 7, Minecraft, 3:30-5:00 p.m.; space limited and sign-up ahead of time required

Jan. 8, Minecraft, 3:30-5:00 p.m.; space limited and sign-up ahead of time required

City prepares more activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following:

On the first and third Fridays of the month, Teen Nights are held at the Quincy Activity Center. The event is free and goes from 6:30-10 p.m.

Family STEM Nights are on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30, Christmas Week Day Camp starts, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., costs $60 per child for the week; the event is limited to 20 participants, make sure to register online no later than Dec. 20.