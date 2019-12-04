Posted on Dec 4, 2019

News briefs, week of Dec. 4, 2019

Bunco promises fun evening

Bunco will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Quincy Senior Center. The cost is $10 and everyone is welcome.

Senior Center: Serving cheeseburger with bacon

Wednesday’s lunch is cheeseburger with bacon, french fries and shortbread cookie. Thursday dinner is meatloaf, roasted potatoes and vegetables, green salad, rolls and chocolate cake. Monday lunch is chili, corn bread, honey butter and brownies. Tuesday lunch is breakfast burritos with bacon and sausage, and apple slices.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Library lines up activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following:

Dec. 4, Minecraft session 3:30-5:00 p.m.; sign up required ahead of time.

Dec. 5, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 5, Bilingual Family Story Time & Craft, 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 6, Kids Holiday Craft Kits, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dec. 7, Keva Planks & Mazes, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Dec. 9, Adult Scrabble Club, 10:00 a.m.

Dec. 9, ATLAS At the Library after School 3:30-5:00 p.m.; snowflake ornament.

Dec. 10, Minecraft session 3:30-5:00 p.m.; sign-up is required ahead of time.

Dec. 12, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 14, Creative Building with Legos & Straw kits.

City prepares more activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following:

On the first and third Fridays of the month, Teen Nights are held at the Quincy Activity Center. This drop-in, fun event goes from 6:30-10 p.m.

A handcraft club for people who knit, crochet, and cross-stitch, as well as other artists will meet on Tuesdays, Dec. 10 and 17, from 10-11:30 a.m., at the Quincy Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Knitting and crocheting patterns will be available, but people should bring their own materials.

Family STEM Nights are on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A kids’ ornament-making activity will be Dec. 12, 5:30-7 p.m. and cost $10 per participant.

Paint Night – Lighted Tree is scheduled for Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m., and will cost $15 per person.

A Polar Pajama Party will be held on Dec. 20, 7-8:30 p.m., at no cost.

Also in December, sign-ups for a boy’s basketball league begin. The games start in January.

Annual Christmas celebration

Carolers from around Quincy will be bringing the yuletide spirit Dec. 9, 6-8 p.m. at Quincy’s Rotary Park.

Singers from Quincy Valley School and Quincy Christmas Choir will be attending. People can enjoy hot cocoa and cookies during the event. A special guest will also be attending, the man in the red suit himself, Santa Claus.

Masquers sets auditions time

Masquers Theater in Soap Lake will hold open auditions for its winter comedy, “You Can’t Take It With You,” written by George F. Kaufman and Moss Hart, on Dec. 8-9th at 6 p.m. This heartwarming play will open on Feb. 14, 2020. This classic play centers on a large family of eccentric characters. The cast includes parts for seven women aged 18-70 years old and 10 men aged 18-70. For more information, contact the director, Carrie Rutherford, at 509-771-2595.