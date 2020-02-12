Posted on Feb 12, 2020

News Briefs: week of Feb. 12, 2020

Library lines up activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following:

Feb. 12, Valentine’s Slime, 3:30-5:00 p.m.; space is limited while supplies last.

Feb. 12, Ault Computer/Device Tech help at Quincy Senior Center, 5:40-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 13, Preschool storytime & craft, 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 17, Closed for holiday

Feb. 18, Minecraft, 3:30-5:00 p.m.; space is limited and sign up ahead of time required.

Senior Center: Pulled pork sandwich, beans & rice, and a peanut butter cookie

Dinner prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers. Lunch is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Feb. 12, Lunch: French dip, macaroni salad, and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Feb. 12, Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 12, Chat and stitch, 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 12, Digital skills help, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 13, Lunch: Veggie beef soup, rolls and no bake cookie, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 13, SAIL class, 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 13, Musical entertainment begins, 5:00 p.m.

Feb. 13, Dinner and games: Chicken cordon bleu, three-cheese mac & cheese, garlic bread sticks, romance-in-a-bowl (salad), and assorted desserts.

Feb. 17, Lunch: Tomato soup, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 17, Line dancing, 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Feb. 17, Tops, 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 18, Coffee Social, 10:00 a.m.

Feb. 18, Lunch: Waffles, scrambled eggs, bacon and fresh fruit cup.

Feb. 18, SAIL class, 2:00 p.m.

City prepares more activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following:

On the first and third Fridays of the month, Teen Nights are held at the Quincy Activity Center. The event is free and goes from 6:30-10 p.m.

Family STEM Nights are on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12, Adult computer/device help at the senior center, 5:30- 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15, Roosevelt Road will be performing at the George Community Hall, 7 p.m.

Live music held at George

On the third Friday of every month the Third Friday Slow Jam event is held at the George Community Hall.

Feb. 15, Roosevelt Road performing at the George Community Hall, 7 p.m. The cost is $5; children under $12 are free. Refreshments are provided and everyone is welcomed to the event. There will also be a hat pass for the band.

4-H teens help with technology

Quincy Valley residents interested in learning more about digital technology are encouraged to join the 4-H teens at the Quincy Senior Center on the Wednesday evenings of January 29, February 12, February 26 and March 11. Classes are also being held at the Quincy City Library Wednesday evenings of February 5, February 19, March 4 and March 18. All classes begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Jeannie Kiehn at 509-754-2011 ext: 4309 or jmkiehn@wsu.edu.

Custom made art at Chat and Stitch

Amie Durfee from Chalk Couture will be at Chat and Stitch on Wednesday, February 12 from 1-3 p.m. Chalk Couture uses chalk paint or inks with reusable screen print transfers to create beautiful pictures. It is simple, easy, fun, and you take home a custom made piece of art. There is a charge of $6 per person for materials. If you plan to attend, please contact Bonnie Kniveton at 787-3912.

Masquers Theatre opens for auditions

Auditions for Masquers Theater presentation of “Present Laughter” will be held at the theatre in Soap Lake on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. The cast includes roles for six women, ages 20-70 and five men, ages 20-60. If you are interested in stage crew or stage managerial work, please come along to auditions.

The show opens on April 17 and will run Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday matinees through May 3. For information, call Justin at (509) 989-2297. Please leave a message with a call back number if no answer.

Irrigation District scheduled to fill canal

Plans to start filling the Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District’s West Canal have been set for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 barring any unforeseen delays. Priming will continue on smaller canals and laterals through the first week in April, depending on the weather and the demand for water deliveries.

Telephone recorders will be available on March 25 in all watermaster offices for water ordering. This service will be available on Saturdays and up to 11:30 A.M. on Sundays for the following Monday’s water order, throughout the season.

After March 18, water users are urged to contact their respective watermaster headquarters to receive current information and schedules.

Random Acts of Kindness Day

A day to recognize simple acts of kindness in the community has been proclaimed by the Board of Grant County of commissioners as Feb. 17. The Random Acts of Kindness Day will also be a weeklong commemoration to encourage all people in Grant County to recognize that every act of kindness makes a difference. The Random Acts of Kindness week begins Feb. 16 through Feb. 23.