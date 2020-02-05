Posted on Feb 5, 2020

News Briefs: week of February 5, 2020

Library lines up activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following:

Feb. 5, Minecraft, 3:30-5:00 p.m.; space limited & sign-up ahead of time required.

Feb. 5, Adult computer or device tech help at library, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 6, Preschool story time & craft, 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 6, Bilingual story time with Clare, 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 7, Adult water color painting: Valentine’s cards with Lisa Silk, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Feb. 10, Adult Scrabble club, 10:00 a.m.

Feb. 10, ATLAS at the library after school, 3:30-5:00 p.m.

Feb. 11, Adult Makerspace “Screen-printing with Paint,” 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 11, Minecraft, 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.; space limited & sign-up ahead of time required.

Senior Center: Pulled pork sandwich, beans & rice, and a peanut butter cookie

Dinner prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers. Lunch is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Feb. 5, Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, beans, rice, and a peanut butter cookie.

Feb. 5, Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 5, Chat & stitch, 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 6, Lunch: Pizza and a shortbread cookie, 11:30-12:30 p.m.

Feb. 6, SAIL class 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 6, Dinner and games: Hearty beef stew, rolls, green salad and a vanilla cake with chocolate icing, 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 10, Lunch: loaded nachos, beans, rice and a snickerdoodle cookie, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 10, Line dancing, 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Feb. 10, TOPS, 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 11, Coffee social, 10:00 a.m.

Feb. 11, Lunch: Scrambled eggs, sausage links, toast and a fresh fruit cup, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Feb. 11, SAIL class, 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 11, BUNCO, 6:30 p.m.

City prepares more activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following:

On the first and third Fridays of the month, Teen Nights are held at the Quincy Activity Center. The event is free and goes from 6:30-10 p.m.

Family STEM Nights are on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Live music held at George

On the third Friday of every month the Third Friday Slow Jam event is held at the George Community Hall.

4-H teens help with technology

Quincy Valley residents interested in learning more about digital technology are encouraged to join the 4-H teens at the Quincy Senior Center on the Wednesday evenings of January 29, February 12, February 26 and March 11. Classes are also being held at the Quincy City Library Wednesday evenings of February 5, February 19, March 4 and March 18. All classes begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Jeannie Kiehn at 509-754-2011 ext: 4309 or jmkiehn@wsu.edu.

Custom made art at Chat and Stitch

Amie Durfee from Chalk Couture will be at Chat and Stitch on Wednesday, February 12 from 1-3 p.m. Chalk Couture uses chalk paint or inks with reusable screen print transfers to create beautiful pictures. It is simple, easy, fun, and you take home a custom made piece of art. There is a charge of $6 per person for materials. If you plan to attend, please contact Bonnie Kniveton at 787-3912.