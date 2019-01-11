Posted on Jan 10, 2019

News briefs, week of Jan. 10, 2019

School district: Scholarships available

Local scholarships are now available to Quincy School District seniors and alumni. The web address is www.qsd.wednet.edu. Click on Schools – Quincy High School – School Info – Departments – Counsel-ing & Career Center – Scholarships.

Quincy PD to do a river dunk

On Feb. 9, the Quincy Police Department is going to show off its bravery and jump into the chilly water of the Columbia River at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee. More than bravery, it’s an act of support for the Special Olympics.

It will be the first time for Quincy Police Department to participate in the plunge and collect donations for the Special Olympics, Quincy Chief of Police Kieth Siebert said.

You can support the “Quincy PD Copsicles” by donating at https://impact.sowa.org/fundraiser/1822834.

For more information, check the Quincy PD Facebook page or www.polarplungewa.com.

Seniors: Serving teriyaki chicken

Last week’s winners were: pinochle – Carol Simpson and Betty Boorman; and Rummikub – Pam Barrow and Glenn Barrow.

Thursday’s dinner is teriyaki chicken, vegetable fried rice, green beans, green salad, French rolls and raw apple cake. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday’s dinner is creamy turkey noodle soup, carrot raisin salad, French rolls and snickerdoodle cookie. Tuesday is biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, fruit or soup from Monday. Wednesday is chicken salad sandwich, cole slaw and lemon bars. Thursday, Jan. 17, dinner is smothered pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, green salad, bread sticks and chocolate sheet cake.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Mariners to appear at Pybus

Seattle Mariners players and team officials will be at Pybus Public Market on Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. for a question-and-answer session and to sign autographs for the public. They will also have prizes to give away from the Mariners Team Store. The Mariner Moose and members of the Mariners broadcast team will also join Mariners players to take pictures and provide entertainment for the kids.

Scheduled to appear are players Shawn Armstrong and Marco Gonzales, broadcaster Dave Sims and the Mariner Moose.

Admission is free. The event is sponsored by the Seattle Mariners, Pybus Public Market and the Wenatchee Applesox. For more information, contact SGrindley@mariners.com or 206-346-4364.