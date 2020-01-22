Posted on Jan 22, 2020

News Briefs: week of January 22, 2020

Library lines up activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following:

Jan. 22, Adult coloring and chick flick movie, 1-3 p.m.

Jan. 22, Adult computer or device tech help at the library, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Jan. 23, Preschool story time & craft, 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 23, Sphero robotic ball, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; space is limited.

Jan. 25, Build with Keva planks and mazes, 1-3 p.m.

Jan. 27, Adult Scrabble club, 10:00 a.m.

Jan. 27, Adult STEM Night at Jones Winery Quincy Public Market, “Alcohol Ink Coasters & Washer Pendants,” 5:30-7:00 p.m.; join us for some fun crafting while enjoying some wine and food with friends. Geared for Adults

Jan. 28, Minecraft, 3:30-5:00 p.m.; space limited & sign-up ahead of time required.

Senior Center: Cuban sandwich, chips & salsa, and shortbread cookie.

Dinner prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers. Lunch is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Jan. 22, Lunch: Cuban sandwich, chips and salsa, and shortbread cookie, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 22, Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 22, Chat & Stitch, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23, Sail Class, 2 p.m.

Jan. 23, Dinner & games: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice and veggies, rolls, green salad and cheesecake bars, 6 p.m.

Jan. 27, Lunch: Spaghetti, garlic bread sticks, green salad, and birthday cake, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 27, Line dancing, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 27, TOPS, 4 p.m.

Jan. 28, Coffee social, 10 a.m.

Jan. 28, Lunch: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs and fruit, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 28, Sail class, 2 p.m.

Jan. 28, Movie and pizza night, 6 p.m.

City prepares more activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following:

On the first and third Fridays of the month, Teen Nights are held at the Quincy Activity Center. The event is free and goes from 6:30-10 p.m.

Family STEM Nights are on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Live music held at George

On the third Friday of every month the Third Friday Slow Jam event is held at the George Community Hall.

The George Community Hall presents the CoffeeHouse with The WEAVILS on Jan. 25, 2020.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $5, kids 12 and under are free. Refreshments will be provided by the Georgettes.

Scholarships available to Quincy School District seniors and alumni

Local Scholarships are now available to Quincy School District seniors and alumni. The web address is www.qsd.wednet.edu. Click on Schools – Quincy High School – School Info – Departments – Counseling & Career Center – Scholarships.

Chess Tournament opens registration

The Waypoint Foundation Scholastic Chess Tournament is to be held at the Parkway School in Ephrata, on Feb. 1, 2020, according to the Waypoint Foundation. The tournament will be open to all students in all schools in Grant County; including public, private, and home school students. The foundation will be awarding cash prizes with the top prize being $500. Lunch is provided and registration is free, but limited to 100 participants. For detailed information about the tournament, visit www.waypointfoundation.org

New Online Process for Forest Debris Burning Permits Launched

People can now go online to purchase outdoor burning permits.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has created a website for people to apply and get their permits, (burnportal.dnr.wa.gov).

People can also continue to use the existing mail-in application method through DNR’s burn permit webpage.

The first step is to create an account in the burn portal through the Secure Access Washington website. The agency has created step-by-step instructions to follow when applying for a burn permit, which can be found on the department’s burn portal website.

Please feel free to call 360-902-2100 or email DNRBurnPortal@dnr.wa.gov for any issues or questions.

Pybus Market Announces Pybus University Classes for Winter/Spring 2020 Series

The public is invited to a series of classes on a variety of topics from salmon to parenting.

Pybus Public Market announced its winter and spring Pybus University series this month at 7 p.m. on Tuesday nights from Jan. 7 to April 14. The classes are free, unless otherwise indicated. Classes are generally located at the LocalTel Event Center or the new, smaller board room at Pybus Public Market. Classes are taught by local volunteers with an interest and aptitude in the subject. The public is invited to register for as many classes as they like.

To register for any of the 12 classes, simply complete the online registration form on the Pybus Market website: http://www.pybuspublicmarket.org/contact-us/sign-up/pybus-university/

For more information, please contact Mary Henson, 509-209-1547 or pybusu@gmail.com.