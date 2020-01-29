Posted on Jan 29, 2020

News Briefs: week of January 29, 2020

Library lines up activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following:

Jan. 29, Simple powered Lego machine, 3:30-5:00 p.m.

Jan. 29, Adult computer/device tech help at Quincy Senior Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3, Adult Scrabble club, 10:00 a.m.

Feb. 3, ATLAS at the library after school, 3:30-5 p.m.

Feb. 4, Minecraft, 3:30-5:00 p.m.; space is limited. Sign up ahead of time is required.

NCRL to bring award-winning novelist Tommy Orange

Debut author of “There, There,” Tommy Orange, will be coming to East Wenatchee, Nespelem, and Moses Lake for public speaking events as part of the annual NCRL Reads program. All three events are free and open to the public.

Orange is scheduled to speak at Eastmont High School in East Wenatchee at 7 p.m. on April 17 and at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center Auditorium in Nespelem at 1 p.m. and at the Moses Lake Civic Center Auditorium in Moses Lake at 7 p.m. on April 18.

Senior Center: Meatball sub, green salad and double chocolate cookie

Dinner prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers. Lunch is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Jan. 29, Lunch: Meatball sub, green salad and double chocolate cookie, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 29, Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 29, Chat & stitch, 1 p.m.

Jan. 30, Sail class, 2 p.m.

Jan. 30, Dinner & games: Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted carrots, green salad, rolls, apple cake with ice cream.

Feb. 11, BUNCO from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., cost $10

Senior Center announces winners

The following names were game winners for the week of January 15, 2020 at the senior center:

Rummikub: Ruth Minor and Pam Barrow.

Bridge: Bea Weinand and Bev McDonald.

Pinochle: Nick Todd and Betty Seder.

Newhouse announces February mobile office hours

Residents will get an opportunity to ask Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Richland) questions.

Newhouse’s mobile office will be at the Quincy Public

Library from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m, Feb. 3. Newhouse will also hold office hours at the Pangborn Memorial Airport Café on Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are necessary. For more information about dates and locations, visit https://newhouse.house.gov/mobile-office-hours

Police Department schedules town hall meeting

A town hall meeting held by the Quincy police department will take place at the Faith Community Church from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on Jan. 29. The meeting will focus on health and safety along with goals for 2020. Presenters include John Boyd, Glenda Bishop, Pat Haley and Kieth Siebert.

City prepares more activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following:

On the first and third Fridays of the month, Teen Nights are held at the Quincy Activity Center. The event is free and goes from 6:30-10 p.m.

Family STEM Nights are on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Live music held at George

On the third Friday of every month the Third Friday Slow Jam event is held at the George Community Hall.