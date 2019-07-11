Posted on Jul 11, 2019

News briefs, week of July 10, 2019

Science show coming to Quincy

The Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum will host a science show, Volts & Jolts Show + Engineering Exhibits, on July 20. The show will begin at 1 p.m. and exhibits 2-5 p.m. at the Heritage Park, 415 F St. SW, Quincy.

Senior Center: Serving chicken salad

Last week there were no games played at Quincy Senior Center.

Wednesday’s lunch is chicken salad sandwich, green salad and cereal bars. Thursday dinner is teriyaki chicken, fried rice, green salad, rolls and lemon cake. Monday lunch is white bean chicken chili, cornbread, green salad and oatmeal raisin cookie. Tuesday lunch is pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs and fruit, or chili from Monday.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Democrats schedule annual picnic

For its July meeting, Grant County Democrats will hold its annual picnic on Tuesday, July 16, starting at 6 p.m. at Blue Heron Park off Interstate 90 near Moses Lake. Participants are asked to bring an entrée or salad or dessert. The speaker will be Steve Verhey. He is a public school teacher, chair of Kittitas County Democrats and is running against Republican Alex Ybarra for Legislative District 13 Representative. Ybarra was appointed to his position after the resignation of Rep. Matt Manweller.

There will also be a straw vote for which of the 20 Democrats running for president would be the best choice for the party nomination.

Golf tournament raises $77,000

The John Bernard Memorial Golf Tournament in April raised $77,000, according to Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The funds raised went toward a scholarship and the Behind the Badge Foundation.

Sheriff Tom Jones presented a $2,000 check to Corinne Isaak of the Columbia Basin Foundation to be added to the John Bernard Memorial Scholarship Fund. And a check for $75,000 was presented to the Behind the Badge Foundation to help continue its mission of assisting families of law enforcement officers killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

Regional library plans programs for adults

North Central Regional Library plans programs for adults in July.

Michele LaRue presents Tales Well Told, a story hour for grownups, with vibrant performances of vintage American literature. Join us for an evening of being swept away to the turn of the century by an actress and a book.

July 15: Ephrata Public Library, 6:30 p.m. “The Bedquilt,” by Dorothy Canfield Fisher, centers on old Aunt Mehetable who is taken for granted by her New England family until she conceives a quilt “beyond which no pattern could go.” A suspenseful tale from 1906 achingly reveals Mehetabel’s journey to self-respect, universal admiration, and the realization of her ideal.

July 23: Quincy Public Library, 6 p.m. “The Revolt of Mother.” This evening’s presentation is of a classic American story by Mary E. Wilkins Freeman. Long ago, Adoniram Penn promised his wife that he would build a proper house on their New England farm. That was early in their marriage – two children ago. As their eldest prepares for her wedding, the family still crams into an old, shabby cottage … and Father is building a barn where the new house should be.

July 17 at Quincy Public Library, 6 p.m. Sean Gaskell features traditional songs on the Kora, a 21-string harp that he learned how to play in visits to its homeland of Gambia, West Africa. Gaskell has studied exclusively under the instruction of Malamini Jobarta and Moriba Kuyateh, both of Brikama, Gambia. Gaskell has been featured at a number of music festivals in the United States, Gambia, and Senegal.

More summer activities at library

Sign up for the summer program at the Quincy Public Library on the last day of school (June 14) or anytime during the summer. The program lasts all summer; last day to receive prizes is Aug. 31.

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

July 10, Kids’ Craft “Galaxy in a Jar” paint and glitter, 3-4:30 p.m.; for school age and older

July 11, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

July 12, STEM Kits, variety of games to play with, 3-5 p.m.; for all ages

July 13, Planet Disc Craft, 3-4:30 p.m.; 10 years old & older; paints involved

July 15, Tie Dye Activity: Come tie dye a handkerchief or bring a clean white T-shirt and learn this resist-dye technique with the STEM librarian, 3-4:30 p.m.; for all ages; younger children will need help.

July 16, STYLE (Songwriting Through Youth Literature Education) Music Variety Show concert of music inspired by children’s and young adult literature, 1 p.m.; for all ages

July16, Movie Day, 3-5 p.m.; a kid-friendly movie

July 17, Sean Gaskell Musical 21 String Kora Harp, 6 p.m.; for teens and adults

July 18, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

July 18, Minecraft, 3-5 p.m.; space is limited, sign-up is required

July 19, Teen Duct Tape Craft, 3-4:30 p.m.; space is limited to 20 teens

July 20, Sphero Robotics coding with iPads, 3-4 p.m.; for school age and older