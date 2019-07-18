Posted on Jul 18, 2019

News briefs, week of July 17, 2019

Farmers market returns

The Quincy Farmers Market will set up again this Saturday, July 20, at Lauzier Park. These free events are held on the first and third Saturdays of the month, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Educational Saturday ready at Heritage Park

The Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum has planned a Family Summer Adventure, July 20, “It’s Electrifying!”

10 a.m.: Free city bus tour given by Craig Gyselinck showcasing the amazing irrigation system that waters our agricultural economy. Taking a ride along the West Canal, participants will learn how the system works and how the Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District manages it, even producing electricity. The bus tour is free but limited to 18, so arrive by 9:30 for a seat. Recommended for children 7 and above.

1 p.m.: Pacific Science Center “Volts and Jolts” Show, this free show will engage all ages and help us learn about electricity in a fun way. 45 minutes – Heritage Barn.

2-4:30 p.m.: Interactive exhibits from the Pacific Science Center, plus more working models from the irrigation district and Grant County PUD.

Bible school opens for summer

First Baptist Church of Quincy, at 707 J St. SW, will hold its summer daily Vacation Bible School from July 22-26, 6-8:15 p.m. This year’s program is titled “Giddyup Junction: Taking God’s Love to New Frontiers,” a theme with a decorative set displaying the Old West. Each evening will feature lessons, skits, singing, puppets, crafts, games prizes and refreshments. Children age 4 through the sixth grade are invited to attend. For more information, call Pastor Don Valen at 787-5624.

Pioneer Church services scheduled

All are welcome to a gathering of faith and fellowship each third Sunday of the months of summer and early fall at the Pioneer Church. As the first church in Quincy, it housed services for all faiths in the early 1900s, and it now fills that role again.

These community services are at 11 a.m. Dates include: July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20.

Senior Center: Serving Philly cheesesteak

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Betty Seader and Nick Todd; Rummikub – Larry Kniveton and Glenn Barrow; bridge – Bea Weinand and Carol Michael; and dominoes – Mark Owens and Shirley Devaney.

Line dancing at Quincy Senior Center is scheduled for 1:30 to 3 p.m., July 22 and July 29.

Wednesday’s lunch is Philly cheesesteak sandwich, potato salad and brownies. Thursday dinner is baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green salad and pumpkin pie. Monday lunch is roast beef sandwich, macaroni salad and shortbread cookie. Tuesday lunch is egg, ham and cheese frittata, toast and fruit, or sandwich from Monday.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Upcoming library activities set

Sign up for the summer program at the Quincy Public Library on the last day of school (June 14) or anytime during the summer. The program lasts all summer.

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

July 17, Sean Gaskell features traditional songs on the kora, a 21-string harp that he learned how to play in visits to its homeland of Gambia, West Africa; for teens and adults

July 18, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

July 18, Minecraft, 3-5 p.m.; space is limited, sign-up is required

July 19, Teen Duct Tape Craft, 3-4:30 p.m.; space is limited to 20 teens

July 20, Sphero Robotics coding with iPads, 3-4 p.m.; for school age and older

July 22, Fun with Slime, 3-4:30 p.m. or while supplies last; space is limited; for all ages

July 23, Minecraft, 10-noon; space is limited, sign-up required

July 23, Michele LaRue presents Tales Well Told, a story hour for grownups, with vibrant performances of vintage American literature. The evening’s presentation is of a classic American story by Mary E. Wilkins Freeman, “The Revolt of Mother.” 6 p.m.; for teens and adults.

July 24, Fusion Perler Bead Craft, 3-5 p.m.; for all ages, younger children will need help

July 25, Burke Museum presents Dig In! Real fossils, rocks and cast replicas of prehistorical animals, 11 a.m.; for all ages

July 26, Ozobots: Learn a little coding with Ozobots, tiny robots that follow color-coded trails you create, 3-4 p.m.; for school age and older

July 27, MakeDo Cardboard Creation, fun engineering. Building with cardboard materials, plastic saws and screws. Supplies provided, 1-4 p.m.

Newhouse opens app challenge

On July 10, Rep. Dan Newhouse announced the start of the 2019 Central Washington Congressional App Challenge, which will take place until Nov. 1. All students in the 4th Congressional District are encouraged to participate, either individually or in groups of up to four.

“Central Washington is lucky to have incredible STEM teachers and resources,” said Rep. Newhouse in a press release. “I have been impressed with students’ work in past years, and I encourage any student with an interest in computer science or coding to submit an app. I look forward to this year’s submissions.”

The submission period runs until 9 a.m. on Nov. 1. The winner will be selected by a panel of expert judges, and the winning app will be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol.

For more information about the App Challenge and submission criteria, visit https://newhouse.house.gov/services/2018-congressional-app-challenge.

Established in 2013 and officially launched by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015, this nationwide effort allows students to compete against their peers by creating an application or “app” for mobile, tablet, or computer devices.

County has opening on board

The Grant County Board of Commissioners seeks an interested citizen of Grant County to fill one open position on the Board of Equalization (BOE). The board prefers a citizen that resides in District 1. The successful candidate will serve a three-year term on the three-member board.

Applicants must be residents of Grant County, at least 18 years of age, able to attend scheduled hearings, and able to attend state-mandated training within one year of appointment. The ideal candidate will have knowledge of appraisal methods, experience in real estate sales and marketing, banking, farming, and general knowledge of the county.

The Board of Equalization members are responsible for hearing appeals including determinations of real and personal property, exemption denials, and current use determinations. In addition, they are responsible for assuring that all real and personal property entered on the county’s assessment roll is at true and fair market value. At a minimum, the board holds day-long hearings seven to ten times per year.

Board members receive $75 per diem, plus expenses.

Letters of interest and volunteer applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Send letter of interest and volunteer application to Jerry Gingrich, Clerk, Board of Equalization, 35 C St. NW, Ephrata, WA 98823.