Posted on Jul 24, 2019

News briefs, week of July 24, 2019

Meeting on crime planned

A townhall-style meeting for George and Quincy on the topic of property crime has been planned for 5-6 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, at George Community Hall.

Organizers have invited public officials, including Sen. Judy Warnick, Rep. Tom Dent, Rep. Alex Ybarra, and county law enforcement, to the meeting.

Persons interested in attending are invited to share their concerns and experiences in photos and text via email to stopcrimegrantco@gmail.com. Stories sent will be displayed at the meeting.

Quincy library plans activities

Sign up for the summer program at the Quincy Public Library anytime during the summer.

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

July 24, Fusion Perler Bead Craft, 3-5 p.m.; for all ages, younger children will need help

July 25, Burke Museum presents Dig In! Real fossils, rocks and cast replicas of prehistorical animals, 11 a.m.; for all ages

July 26, Ozobots: Learn a little coding with Ozobots, tiny robots that follow color-coded trails you create, 3-4 p.m.; for school age and older

July 27, MakeDo Cardboard Creation, fun engineering. Building with cardboard materials, plastic saws and screws. Supplies provided, 1-4 p.m.

July 29, Creative Coloring, variety of coloring pictures and supplies available, 10 a.m. to noon.

July 29, 3D Printer Class, 3-5 p.m.; for teens and adults; space is limited to nine

July 30, STEM Space Science: Explore outer space with Comet and planetarium demonstrations and make galaxy slime; 1 p.m.; for all ages.

July 31, Painting with Sphero Robots, fun and messy, 3-4 p.m.; for school age and older.

Aug. 1, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 2, Puppet Show, 10:30 a.m.; for all ages

Aug. 3, Fun with Origami, 3-4:30 p.m.; for all ages

Senior Center: Serving BLTs

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Betty Seader and Nick Todd; Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Bonnie Kniveton; bridge – Carol Michael and Jenny Hayes; and dominoes – Mark Owens and Shirley Devany.

Wednesday’s lunch is BLT, green salad and oatmeal raisin cookie. Thursday dinner is spaghetti, green beans with bacon, garlic bread sticks, green salad and chocolate crinkle cookie. Monday lunch is chicken salad sandwich, green salad and birthday cake for July birthdays. Tuesday lunch is French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage and fruit, or sandwich from Monday.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.