News briefs, week of July 3, 2019

George presents Fourth of July festival

George is a great place to be on July 4, with a full day of free activities at the George, Washington, Community Park. There is no admission charge, and parking is free. A fun run, parade, pie eating contest, cherry pit spitting contest, live music, a magician and patriotic presentation are just part of the fun for the public.

For more about July Fourth in George, and news about the community, pick up a free copy of the Post-Register’s George Crier section at the park during the event. You can also get one from the newspaper office at 305 Central Ave. S, Quincy.

A schedule of Fourth of July events in George is also online at https://www.georgecommunityhall.com/fourth-of-july-at-george-wa/.

Bunco night returns

A fun evening of Bunco is planned for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., July 9, at Quincy Senior Center. The cost is $10. Prizes will be given, and everyone is welcome.

Senior Center: Serving cheeseburgers

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Nick Todd and Judy Todd; Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Pam Barrow; bridge – Nancy Street and Bev McDonald; and dominoes – Shirley Devany and Jim Devany.

Wednesday’s lunch is cheeseburger, cole slaw and no-bake cookie. On Thursday the center is closed for the holiday. Monday lunch is turkey Swiss wrap, green salad and chocolate chip cookie. Tuesday lunch is biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs and fruit, or wrap from Monday.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

President of Quincy Rotary Club Pete Romano accepts an award from the club’s next president, Gigi Lowry. The club’s installation banquet, introducing club board members and signaling the start of Lowry’s service as president, was held June 27.

Newspaper office closes for holiday

The Quincy Valley Post-Register’s office at 305 Central Ave. S, Quincy, will be closed on Thursday, July 4, for the holiday. The office will open again on Monday, July 8, at 9 a.m.

Free class in composting offered

Learn how to compost your yard and garden waste at a free class on Thursday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the Grant County Public Works public meeting room, 124 Enterprise St. SE, Ephrata. The class will last approximately 60 minutes.

After attending the class, one participant from each household will receive a free, portable compost bin. Participants do not need to pre-register to attend.

Composting is a beneficial way of turning yard and garden waste into a resource that helps plants grow healthier and faster by keeping the soil loose and well drained. While it is not a substitute for fertilizer, it does contain beneficial nutrients. Composting may also save you money by reducing how much garbage you throw away.

The class is sponsored by Grant County Solid Waste and the Washington State Department of Ecology. For more information, contact Grant County Solid Waste at 754-6082.

Masquers opens children’s program

Masquers Summer Youth Program presents “Adventures of a Comic Book Artist” directed by Clifford Bresee. The program will take the first 25 registrants from ages 8 to 15. Signup forms are at www.masquers.com. Rehearsals are July 15-19, 1-5 p.m., and the performance is on July 20 at 2 p.m.

The program exposes students to acting, singing and dance, and it offers the opportunity for students to experience the joy of creating and sharing theater.

The cost is $75 for first child; $60 per additional child of a family, limit three. For more information, contact Heather Rhoades at masquers.heather@gmail.com or 360-942-7536.

Quincy library lines up activities

Sign up for the summer program at the Quincy Public Library on the last day of school (June 14) or anytime during the summer. The program lasts all summer; last day to receive prizes is Aug. 31.

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

July 3, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

July 4, closed for holiday

July 5, Kids’ BINGO 3-4 p.m.

July 6, Keva Planks, creative building, 1-3 p.m.; all ages

July 8, Puppet Show, 2 p.m.; all ages

July 9, Board Games, 10 to noon; all ages

July 9, Minecraft, 3-5 p.m.; space is limited, sign-up is required.

July 10, Kids’ Craft “Galaxy in a Jar” paint and glitter, 3-4:30 p.m.; for school age and older

July 11, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

July 12, STEM Kits, variety of games to play with, 3-5 p.m.; all ages

July 13, Planet Disc Craft, 3-4:30 p.m.; 10 years old & older; paints involved

Speaker planned for historical society meeting

The Grant County Historical Society will hold its monthy meeting on Tuesday, July 9, at the Ephrata American Legion Post, 276 Eighth Ave. NW. The board meeting begins at 11 a.m., lunch is served at noon, and the Heritage meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served by the American Legion staff, and the price is $7.50. The speaker is Mick Qualls, who will talk about the ancient people of Central Washington.

Guests and members are invited to attend. If you plan to attend and have lunch, call the museum at 754-3334 to make lunch reservations.

Planning commission has vacancy

The Grant County Board of Commissioners is looking for an interested citizen who resides within Grant County Commissioner District 3 to serve on the Grant County Planning Commission.

There is no compensation, however, mileage will be reimbursed at the applicable county rate. Meetings are held in the Commissioners Hearing Room, Suite 101, at the Courthouse in Ephrata, the first Wednesday of every month beginning at 7 p.m.

An application must be completed and can be found at www.grantcountywa.gov under the “Important Announcements” heading. For more information, contact Development Services Director, Damien Hooper at 509-754-2011, ext. 2595.

County Fair committee needs addition

The Grant County Fair seeks an interested citizen of Grant County to serve on the Fair Advisory Committee. This committee advises the fair director and county commissioners on fair-related topics and assists in the preparation and running of the Grant County Fair. There is no compensation.

The county seeks an individual from District 1 (Ephrata, Soap Lake, Coulee City, Grand Coulee area) or District 3 (Quincy, Royal City, and Mattawa areas) to fill this position.

An application must be completed and can be found at www.grantcountywa.gov under the “Request for Volunteers” heading. For more information, contact Jim Mckiernan, fairgrounds director, 509-765-3581 or jcmckiernan@grantcountywa.gov.