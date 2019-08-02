Posted on Aug 1, 2019

News briefs, week of July 31, 2019

Senior Center: Serving grilled cheese sandwiches

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Betty Seader and Nick Todd; Rummikub – Bonnie Kniveton and Larry Kniveton; bridge – Peggy Emtman and Lucy Jacques; and dominoes – Mark Owens and Shirley Devany.

Wednesday’s lunch is grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup and peanut butter cookie.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

National Night Out next week

Family Fun in the Park will kick off National Night Out, 5-8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, at Lauzier Park. The free event, with displays, food and activities, is open to all in the Quincy community and is part of the two-day National Night Out sponsored by Quincy Police Department and Quincy Youth Action Interact. The following day, National Night Out continues with neighborhood block parties. For more information, contact Sgt. Julie Fuller at jfuller@quincypd.org.

Bunco night returns

A fun evening of Bunco is planned for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Aug. 13, at Quincy Senior Center. The cost is $10. Prizes will be given, and everyone is welcome.

Family Health Fair scheduled

Quincy Community Health Center’s annual Family Health Fair is set for Thursday, Aug. 8, 2-6 p.m., at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. For more information, contanct Priscilla Tovar at ptovar@mlchc.org.

Quincy library plans activities

Sign up for the summer program at the Quincy Public Library anytime during the summer.

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

July 31, Painting with Sphero Robots, fun and messy, 3-4 p.m.; for school age and older.

Aug. 1, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 2, Puppet Show, 10:30 a.m.; for all ages

Aug. 3, Fun with Origami, 3-4:30 p.m.; for all ages

Aug. 5, Shrink Art Crafts, 3-4:30 p.m.; for all ages

Aug. 6, Minecraft, 10-noon; space is limited, sign-up required

Aug. 7, Minecraft, 3-5 p.m.; space is limited, sign-up required

Aug. 8, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 9, Kids’ Bingo, 3-4 p.m.

Aug. 10, Keva Planks & Mazes, 1-3 p.m.; for all ages

Hearts group to meet

Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91’s next meeting will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, at Central Washington Hospital Conference Rooms A & B on ground floor. The public is invited to come and learn about “Services Available and How to Access Them” with Brittany Bassett, information and outreach specialist with Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington. For more information, contact Jan Cripe at 509-393-4768 or jancripemh91@nwi.net.