Posted on Jun 12, 2019

News briefs, week of June 12, 2019

Taco feed fundraiser planned

The Quincy Senior Center will hold a public taco feed and dessert auction on Saturday, June 22, at the center, 522 F St. SE, to raise funds for the center. The taco buffet will be 5-7 p.m., and the dessert auction begins at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome. The cost is $10 per person.

For more information, call Stacia at 509-787-3231.

Senior Center: Serving cheeseburgers

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: Rummikub – Faye Burton and Bonnie Kniveton; bridge – Bev McDonald first place and Nancy Street second place; and dominoes – Mark Owens and Nona Linden.

Wednesday’s lunch is cheeseburger, macaroni salad and chocolate chip cookie. Thursday dinner is meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, green salad, rolls and apple crisp. Monday lunch is tortilla soup, bread sticks, green salad and chocolate chip cookie. Tuesday lunch is waffles, bacon and fruit, or soup and salad from Monday.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime.

Comedy next up at Masquers

“Arsenic and Old Lace,” a classic 1940 comedy, opens at Masquers Theater in Soap Lake on June 14. It will run three weekends through June 30.

The play tells the story of the eccentric Brewster family, Abby (played by Rosalee Chamberlain), Martha (Cheri Barbre) and Teddy (Jeremy Hansen). Everyone in town knows the Brewster sisters for their charity work, but nephew Mortimer (Andrew Covarrubias), along with his new fiancée Elaine (Emma Russell) soon find out that the charity work of his aunts is cause for concern, especially after his criminal brother Johnathan (Lui Navarro) shows up with his friend Dr. Einstein (Jesse Huntwork). With 12 gentlemen in the cellar, a body in the window seat, Elderberry wine, and Mortimer going crazy trying to get rid of Johnathan and protect his aunts, this farce brings a laugh a minute.

Fellow cast members are Mark Beyer as Elaine’s father, Isaac Winter, Cynthia Beyer and Nick Mahaney as the local friendly but dimwitted police, Bevan Olstad and Steven Yakish as potential charity cases, and Bob Jasman as tough Lt. Rooney.

Adam Zaleski directs, with assistance from Holli Bosnar and Mystia Zaleski.

Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.Masquers.com, or by calling the box office at 509-246-2611.

Pioneer Church services scheduled

All are welcome to a gathering of faith and fellowship each third Sunday of the months of summer and early fall at the Pioneer Church. As the first church in Quincy, it housed services for all faiths in the early 1900s, and it now fills that role again.

These community services are at 11 a.m. Dates include: July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20.

Quincy library provides activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Sign up for the summer program at the Quincy Public Library on the last day of school (June 14) or anytime during the summer. Pick up your challenge pack and activity calendar. The program lasts all summer; last day to receive prizes is Aug. 31.

June 15, Building with Legos and Straws, 1-3 p.m., all ages

June 17, yarn friendship bracelet craft, 3-4 p.m., school age, teens

June 18, Beginner’s Minecraft, 10 a.m. to noon; space is limited; sign-up is required.

June 19, Beginner’s Minecraft, 3-5 p.m.; space is limited; sign-up is required

June 20, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

June 21, Movie Day, 2-4 p.m.; a kid-friendly movie

June 22, Virtual Reality Program, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; teens and adults only; 15-minute increments; sign-up is required and a Parental Permission Waiver is needed for teens.

City lines up recreation activities

The Quincy Recreation Department has scheduled fun activities for a range of interests, including summer movies at the Lauzier Park stage. The first one, “Bumblebee,” is June 22, starting at dusk.

The city’s Aquatic Center opens for the season on Friday, June 14, at 1 p.m.

Senior voucher program scheduled

Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington has announced its voucher distribution schedule for its senior farmers market nutrition program. Vouchers are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Qualifying seniors may apply for $40 in vouchers to redeem at participating farmers markets and farm stores. For more information, call Kathy Wright at 509-886-0700, ext. 235. Seniors must attest they are 60 or older and have income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Bring a Washington photo driver’s license or photo identification card for age verification. No other documentation is needed.

In Quincy, vouchers will be available from 10-11:30 a.m., June 26, at the Quincy Free Methodist Church, 815 Second Ave. SW.

Soap Lake paddle event returns

The Great Soap Lake Adventure Paddle is a 5.5-mile paddle race (with a 1-mile portage) open to: canoes, paddleboards, kayaks and other watercraft. The race starts and finishes at West Beach Park in Soap Lake on Saturday, July 20.

Event volunteers are needed. All volunteers will receive a SoapLake100 T-shirt and SoapLake100 commemorative button.

For more information, email Alex Kovach at aakovach@gmail.com.