Posted on Jun 19, 2019

News briefs, week of June 19, 2019

Taco feed fundraiser planned

The Quincy Senior Center will hold a public taco feed and dessert auction on Saturday, June 22, at the center, 522 F St. SE, to raise funds for the center. The taco buffet will be 5-7 p.m., and the dessert auction begins at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome. The cost is $10 per person.

For more information, call Stacia at 509-787-3231.

Speaker on local history planned

The 2019 speaker series at the Pioneer Church in Quincy features “The Times They Are A’Changing” by Todd Thaemert. This “Todd Talk” is the story of native tribes encountering gold miners and cattle drovers; 4 p.m., June 30, at the Pioneer Church.

Molina puts on preparedness events

To help Grant County residents prepare for wildfires and other natural disasters, Molina Healthcare of Washington is partnering with local organizations to host two wildfire preparedness events to kick off the summer.

The first event, in partnership with Moses Lake Community Health Center and the Moses Lake Public Library, takes place on June 26, 4-7 p.m. at Moses Lake Public Library.

The second event, in partnership with Quincy Community Health Center, takes place on June 27 at Quincy Community Health Center, 1450 First Ave. SW, Quincy, 4-7 p.m.

The organizations will provide educational materials on fire safety, reusable bags, hand sanitizers, bandage dispensers and N95-certified face masks for the whole family.

The events are free and open to the public. One fire safety kit per person, while supplies last.

Quincy library lines up activities

Sign up for the summer program at the Quincy Public Library on the last day of school (June 14) or anytime during the summer. The program lasts all summer; last day to receive prizes is Aug. 31.

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

June 19, Beginner’s Minecraft, 3-5 p.m.; space is limited; sign-up is required

June 20, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

June 21, Movie Day, 2-4 p.m.; a kid-friendly movie

June 22, Virtual Reality Program, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; teens and adults only; 15-minute increments; sign-up is required and a Parental Permission Waiver is needed for teens.

June 24, WeDo Lego Robotics using Legos and iPads, 3-5 p.m., for school age to adults

June 25, beginner’s Minecraft, 10 a.m. to noon; space is limited, sign-up is required.

June 26, beginner’s Minecraft, 3-5 p.m.; space is limited, sign-up is required.

June 27, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

June 28, Book-it Repertory Theatre presents “The Odyssey,” 2 p.m., for all ages

June 29, Teen Paracord Bracelet Craft, 3-4 p.m.; space is limited to 20 teens

Credit union opens pet contest

Horizon Credit Union is calling all pet lovers to participate in this year’s #HZCUpetpawsse social media photo contest. Entrants and their furry friends will compete with cuteness for the chance to make a $1,000 donation to their favorite animal rescue organization. The winner will also get $250 to spoil their pet at Petco, according to Horizon Credit Union.

Pets must be sporting the official #HZCUpetpawsse bandana in the photo to enter. The entry period is open until July 7. Participants don’t have to be a Horizon member to enter. The first step is to pick up a free Horizon pet bandana at any Horizon Credit Union branch. Last year’s contest included horses, dogs, cats, hamsters and even a few salamanders.

Ten finalists will be chosen from all qualifying entries. Public voting will begin on July 11 on Horizon’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

City to start free movies at Lauzier Park

The Quincy Recreation Department begins its summer movies series at the Lauzier Park stage on June 22 with “Bumblebee.” Families are welcome to spread out on the grass. The movie starts at dusk.

Senior Center: Serving turkey bacon sandwich

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Betty Seader and Wilma DeLeeuw; Rummikub – Faye Burton and Pam Barrow; bridge – Nancy Street and Kate Jensen; and dominoes – Mark Owens and Nona Linden.

Wednesday’s lunch is turkey bacon ranch sandwich, green salad and oatmeal raisin cookie. Thursday dinner is barbecue chicken, baked beans, rolls, green salad and strawberry shortcake. Monday lunch is BLT, corn salad and birthday cake for June birthdays. Tuesday lunch is dollar-size pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links and fruit, or sandwich and salad from Monday.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Theater group to perform at libraries

Book-It Repertory Theatre of Seattle helps kick off North Central Regional Library’s summer of fun with a performance of “The Odyssey: an exploration of Myth, Magic and Monsters” at several libraries. The all-ages live performance is based on Homer’s “The Odyssey.”

Journey with Odysseus as he and his crew battle the cyclops Polyphemus, survive the magic potion of the goddess Circe, and navigate their way through the Sirens’ songs. Adapted from Homer’s epic poem, the performance celebrates Greek tradition and theatrical mask, the importance of teamwork and problem solving, and the power of ingenuity and perseverance.

Performances are scheduled at Quincy Public Library, 2 p.m., June 28, and at Ephrata Public Library, 10 a.m., June 28.

Blood drive Tuesday

The next Red Cross blood drive is June 25, 1 to 6 p.m., at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. A local Red Cross representative says that less than 3 percent of the population donates blood and reserves are low.

Science show coming to Quincy

The Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum will host a science show, Volts & Jolts Show + Engineering Exhibits, on July 20. The show will begin at 1 p.m. and exhibits 2-5 p.m. at the Heritage Park, 415 F St. SW, Quincy.

Soap Lake paddle race returns

The Great Soap Lake Adventure Paddle is a 5.5-mile paddle race (with a 1-mile portage) open to: canoes, paddleboards, kayaks and other watercraft. The race starts and finishes at West Beach Park in Soap Lake on Saturday, July 20.

Event volunteers are needed. All volunteers will receive a SoapLake100 T-shirt and SoapLake100 commemorative button.

For more information, email Alex Kovach at aakovach@gmail.com.