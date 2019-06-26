Posted on Jun 26, 2019

News briefs, week of June 26, 2019

Christmas in July camp returns

Quincy Valley Allied Arts Community Choir offers its Christmas in July music camp for all to join in, at no cost. The Community Choir retreat will kick off the Christmas concert repertoire: July 1, 6-8 p.m.; and July 2, 6-8 p.m., with a potluck at 5:30 p.m.; at the Pioneer Church, 415 F St. SW.

Senior Center: Serving chicken salad

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Betty Seader and Wilma DeLeeuw; Rummikub – Bonnie Kniveton and Faye Burton; bridge – Nancy Street and Jean Lindberg; and dominoes – Mark Owens and Ruth Minor.

Wednesday’s lunch is chicken salad with or without bread, pea bacon salad and peanut butter cookie. Thursday dinner is beef enchiladas, Mexican rice, green salad and chocolate sheet cake. Monday lunch is chef salad, fruit and peanut butter cookie. Tuesday lunch is waffles, sausage links, scrambled eggs and fruit, or salad from Monday.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Planning commission has vacancy

The Grant County Board of Commissioners is looking for an interested citizen who resides within Grant County Commissioner District 3 to serve on the Grant County Planning Commission.

There is no compensation, however, mileage will be reimbursed at the applicable county rate. Meetings are held in the Commissioners Hearing Room, Suite 101, at the Courthouse in Ephrata, the first Wednesday of every month beginning at 7 p.m.

An application must be completed and can be found at www.grantcountywa.gov under the “Important Announcements” heading. For more information, contact Development Services Director, Damien Hooper at 509-754-2011, ext. 2595.

Library visitors to learn about salmon

Have you ever wondered how salmon make their way from their birthplace in the Columbia River all the way to the ocean and back again? Then be sure to attend Grant PUD’s hands-on learning activity coming to a library near you.

As part of the North Central Regional Library’s summer reading program, “Swimming with the Salmon: The Epic Survival Game,” children will learn about the life cycle of salmon, as well as efforts river partners throughout the region take to help salmon overcome the obstacles they encounter on their epic journey.

“This year, we are bringing a new program to our libraries that will have plenty of hands on activities for those attending to get involved with,” said Public Affairs Supervisor, Chuck Allen, in a press release. “It’s a game for kids of all ages and everyone will get a better appreciation of salmon and their importance to our rivers and communities.”

Three local libraries have dates remaining: George, June 27, 4:30 p.m.; Royal City, July 25, 11 a.m.; Ephrata: Aug. 1, 10 a.m.

Grant County Fair panel needs addition

The Grant County Fair seeks an interested citizen of Grant County to serve on the Fair Advisory Committee. This committee advises the fair director and county commissioners on fair-related topics and assists in the preparation and running of the Grant County Fair. There is no compensation.

The county seeks an individual from District 1 (Ephrata, Soap Lake, Coulee City, Grand Coulee area) or District 3 (Quincy, Royal City, and Mattawa areas) to fill this position.

An application must be completed and can be found at www.grantcountywa.gov under the “Request for Volunteers” heading. For more information, contact Jim Mckiernan, fairgrounds director, 509-765-3581 or jcmckiernan@grantcountywa.gov.

Fireworks subject to rules in county areas

Grant County Sheriff’s Office sent a public notice on fireworks regulations for unincorporated Grant County.

The use of fireworks is allowed in unincorporated Grant County, except in the communities of Marine View and Marine View Heights, Crescent Bar, Sunland Estates, Desert Aire (allowed only in the park), the Gorge Amphitheater and Gorge Campground.

Fireworks are lawful to sell and discharge starting June 28 at noon and ending on July 5 at 11 p.m. Discharging of fireworks is to stop at 11 p.m. from June 28 to July 5 except for the Fourth of July when discharging is to stop at 12:01 a.m. on July 5.

Incorporated cities have laws and regulations specific to their jurisdiction.

For questions about fireworks in unincorporated areas of Grant County, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 509-754-2011.

Quincy library has activities

Sign up for the summer program at the Quincy Public Library on the last day of school (June 14) or anytime during the summer. The program lasts all summer; last day to receive prizes is Aug. 31.

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

June 26, beginner’s Minecraft, 3-5 p.m.; space is limited, sign-up is required.

June 27, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

June 28, Book-it Repertory Theatre presents “The Odyssey,” 2 p.m., for all ages

June 29, Teen Paracord Bracelet Craft, 3-4 p.m.; space is limited to 20 teens

July 1, Creative Crafts, random supplies available to create with, 3-4:30 p.m.; all ages

July 2, Simple Powered Lego Machines, 10-noon; school ages to adults

July 2, Minecraft, 3-5 p.m.; space is limited, sign-up is required.

July 3, Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

July 4, closed for holiday

July 5, Kids’ BINGO 3-4 p.m.

July 6, Keva Planks, creative building, 1-3 p.m.; all ages

Speaker on local history planned

The 2019 speaker series at the Pioneer Church in Quincy features “The Times They Are A’Changing” by Todd Thaemert. This “Todd Talk” is the story of native tribes encountering gold miners and cattle drovers; 4 p.m., June 30, at the Pioneer Church.

Soap Lake paddle event returns

The Great Soap Lake Adventure Paddle is a 5.5-mile paddle race (with a 1-mile portage) open to: canoes, paddleboards, kayaks and other watercraft. The race starts and finishes at West Beach Park in Soap Lake on Saturday, July 20.

Event volunteers are needed. All volunteers will receive a SoapLake100 T-shirt and SoapLake100 commemorative button.

For more information, email Alex Kovach at aakovach@gmail.com.