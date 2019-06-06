Posted on Jun 5, 2019

News briefs, week of June 5, 2019

Quincy library provides activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Sign up for the summer program at the Quincy Public Library on the last day of school (June 14) or anytime during the summer. Pick up your challenge pack and activity calendar. The program lasts all summer; last day to receive prizes is Aug. 31.

June 15, Building with Legos and Straws, 1-3 p.m., all ages

Senior Center: Serving French dip

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Bill DeLeeuw and Nick Todd; Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Bonnie Kniveton; bridge – 1st place tied: Bev McDonald and Carol Michael; and dominoes – Elaine Elshoff and Mark Owens.

Wednesday’s lunch is French dip, potato salad, sliced apples and shortbread cookie. Thursday dinner is baked ham, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots, green salad, rolls and chocolate chip cookies. Monday lunch is grilled ham and cheese sandwich, cole slaw and shortbread cookie with icing. Tuesday lunch is biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs and fruit, or sandwich and salad from Monday.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Taco feed fundraiser planned

The Quincy Senior Center will hold a public taco feed and dessert auction on Saturday, June 22, at the center, 522 F St. SE, to raise funds for the center. The taco buffet will be 5-7 p.m., and the dessert auction begins at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome. The cost is $10.

For more information, call Stacia at 509-787-3231.

Geology group sets evening event

Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum, 127 S. Mission, Wenatchee.

Erin Wirth, a research geophysicist, will discuss results of computer simulations at the U.S. Geological Survey and University of Washington that demonstrate 50 ways a magnitude 9 earthquake could unfold. The program is free and open to the public.

Bunco night returns

A fun evening of Bunco is planned for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., June 11, at Quincy Senior Center. The cost is $10. Prizes will be given, and everyone is welcome.

American Legion donates to schools

From the left are: Quincy School District Superintendent John Boyd, Nicole Boatright, Director of Student Nutrition, Assistant Superintendent Nik Bergman, and Rod Mattson, Squadron Commander of the Sons of the American Legion presenting a check to the school district.

On May 31, the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 183 of Quincy, also serving the George, Ephrata and Soap Lake communities, presented to the Quincy School District a check for $500 to help pay for school lunches for students in need. Earlier, the Squadron had presented a $500 check to the Ephrata School District for its lunch program. The money was raised by the sale of “God Bless Our Vets” bumper stickers that were sold at local businesses. The Sons of The American Legion is a program of the Quincy American Legion dedicated to helping children and youth in the community and thanks the community for helping with the fundraiser.

Submitted photo

City lines up recreation activities

The Quincy Recreation Department is planning summer movies at the Lauzier Park stage. The first one, “Bumblebee,” is June 22, starting at dusk.

Chamber expo set

The Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its Business Expo and Job Fair for 4-7 p.m., June 11, at the Quincy Valley Business and Conference Center. Vendor booths are available. Call the chamber at 787-2140 for information.

Senior voucher program scheduled

Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington has announced its voucher distribution schedule for its senior farmers market nutrition program. Vouchers are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Qualifying seniors may apply for $40 in vouchers to redeem at participating farmers markets and farm stores. For more information, call Kathy Wright at 509-886-0700, ext. 235. Seniors must attest they are 60 or older and have income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Bring a Washington photo driver’s license or photo identification card for age verification. No other documentation is needed.

In Quincy, vouchers will be available from 10-11:30 a.m., June 26, at the Quincy Free Methodist Church, 815 Second Ave. SW.

In Ephrata, vouchers will be available 12:30-1 p.m., June 10, at the Ephrata Senior Center, 124 C St. NW.

Comments accepted on air permit

Vantage Data Centers in Quincy has applied to revise its air quality permit to change 12 permitted diesel engines/backup generators to smaller ones, from 3 megawatts to 2.75 megawatts, which will reduce air emissions.

A public comment period on the draft revision is open and runs through June 21. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/VantageComment for more information, project documents, and ways to comment. Project documents are also available for review at the Quincy City Hall and Quincy Public Library.