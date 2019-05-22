Posted on May 22, 2019

News briefs, week of May 22, 2019

Scholarship Recognition night set

Quincy High School will be hosting Senior Scholarship Recognition Night at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 30, in the QHS Performing Arts Center.

QHS grad to speak before mission service

Quincy High School graduate Gates Petersen, son of Wade and Misty Petersen, has been asked to serve for two years in the Fort Worth Texas mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gates will speak Sunday, May 26, at 10 a.m. in the church, at 1101 Second Ave. SE in Quincy. All are invited to attend and hear his message.

Days For Girls work meeting planned

Anyone wishing to help with the Days for Girls humanitarian aid project should go to the Quincy Valley Hospital conference room on May 25 from 9 a.m. to noon. We will gather to sew, cut, iron and work to make reusable feminine hygiene products. For more information, contact Ann Downs, 509-750-5074.

Helpers needed for flags on Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, May 27, at 7 a.m., Quincy Scout Troop 76 and volunteers will raise the U.S. flags for veterans at Quincy Valley Cemetery. This is a beautiful sight. Consider coming to help put these flags up and/or come to take them down. The flags will be retired at 4 p.m. For more information, contact Carl Yeates at 509-398-0470.

Senior Center: Serving pork loin sandwiches

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Betty Boorman and Judy Todd; Rummikub – Faye Burton and Glenn Barrow; and bridge – Carol Michael and Nancy Street.

Wednesday’s lunch is pork loin sandwich on scratch-made roll, cole slaw and strawberry bars. Thursday dinner is beef pot roast, roasted potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, green salad and carrot cake. On Monday the center is closed for Memorial Day. Tuesday lunch is dollar-size pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links and fruit or soup from Monday.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

Cast set for Masquers production

Masquers Theater announced its cast list for Arsenic and Old Lace, directed by Adam Zaleski. The cast and directors come from all parts of Grant County and beyond. From Coulee Dam to Vantage, Quincy to Moses Lake and the rest from Ephrata and Soap Lake. Masquers veterans from many parts of the county have been selected to be part of Masquers version of this old-time classic.

Abby Brewster: Rosalee Chamberlain

Martha Brewster: Cheri Barbri

Rev. Harper: Mark Beyer

Teddy Brewster: Jermey Hansen

Officer Brophy: Cynthia Beyer

Office Klein: Issac Winters

Elaine Harper: Emma Russell

Mortimer Brewster: Andrew Covarrubias

Mr. Gibbs: Bevan Oldstad

Jonathan Brewster: Lui Navarro

Dr. Einstein: Jesse Huntwork

Officer O’Hara: Nick Mahaney

Lt. Rooney: Bob Jasmine

Mr. Witherspoon: Steven Yakaish

Chamber expo set

The Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its Business Expo and Job Fair for 4-7 p.m., June 11, at the Quincy Valley Business and Conference Center. Vendor booths are available. Call the chamber at 787-2140 for information.

City lines up recreation activities

The Quincy Recreation Department has scheduled fun activities for a range of interests, including the following.

The STEAM Night Workshop on June 4 is for the final STEAM challenge of the school year. The project is to design protection for an egg to keep it from breaking when dropped off a firetruck ladder. The workshop will be 5-7 p.m. at the Activity Center.

A free flag football camp is planned for May 22-24, 5-6:30 p.m., behind Pioneer Elementary. To sign up for flag football season, call Coach Thorsen at 509-699-1258. The season is in June and costs $50 per player.

The city is planning summer movies at the Lauzier Park stage again. The first one, “Bumblebee,” is June 22, starting at dusk.

Summer lunches planned

The Quincy School District announced the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children – and a couple of changes in the schedule. Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger. For more information, contact Nicole Boatright at 509-306-5586.

Meals will be served at South Park, L Street SE and Second Avenue SE, Quincy, from June 24 to Aug. 23, Monday through Friday. No meals will be served July 4 and 5. Lunch will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Meals will be served at Quincy Innovation Academy, 404 First Ave. SE, Monday through Friday from June 24 to July 19. No meals will be served July 4 and July 5. Breakfast will from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Lunch will be from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

Meals will be served at North Park, 7 C St. NE, Quincy, from June 24 to Aug. 23, Monday through Friday. No meals will be served July 4 and 5. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Meals will be served at George Elementary School, 401 S. Washington Way, from June 24 to July 19, Monday through Friday. No meals will be served on July 4 and July 5. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 8:15 a.m. Lunch will begin 11:15 a.m. and end at noon.

Meals will be served at the George Library, 109 N. Washington Way, from June 24 to Aug. 23, Monday through Friday. No meals will be served July 4 and 5. Lunch will be from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.