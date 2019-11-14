Posted on Nov 13, 2019

News briefs, week of Nov. 13, 2019

George slates bands, jam sessions

Live music is planned at the George Community Hall, 403 W. Montmorency, George, in monthly concerts October through April. $5 admission; hat-pass for the band; and refreshments offered by the Georgettes. The next performance: Beyond the Rain, a bluegrass gospel band, 7-9:30 p.m., Nov. 16. The following performance is Dec. 8, with Chris Luquette, Andrew Knapp and Nick Dumas, Dec. 8, 7-9:30 p.m.

The George Community Hall will start a Third Friday Slow Jam for beginning musicians from 7 to 9 p.m., Nov. 15. Attendance is free and involves basic instruction in musical jam sessions.

The First Friday Jam continues on the first Friday of every month at the George hall. The Earlybird Jam begins around 5 p.m., a potluck at 6, and the main Jam goes 7-9 p.m. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to play or just listen.

It’s time for turkey bingo

Turkey Bingo returns to the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center on Sunday, Nov. 17. Doors will open at 1 p.m., and the games begin at 2 p.m. The games are a fundraiser by the Quincy Valley Lions Club; $1 per sheet; turkey prizes offered; a raffle and concessions available.

Senior Center: Serving cheeseburgers

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Judy Todd and Wilma Deleeuw; Rummikub – Bonnie Kniveton and Ruth Minor; bridge – Barb Kennedy and Bea Weinand; and dominoes – Vaughn Vordahl and Mark Owens.

Wednesday’s lunch is cheeseburger, French fries and peanut butter cookie. Thursday dinner is pork tenderloin chops, roasted potatoes and vegetables, rolls, green salad and apple cake. Monday lunch is grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup and oatmeal raisin cookie. Tuesday lunch is pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon and fruit.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Lavender crafts gathering planned

“A Meet The Makers” afternoon is planned at the Lavender Ranch at Crescent Bar, 117 Freese Road, from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16. The public is invited to see how North Central Washington businesses use lavender in their products

Drama club puts on show

The Quincy High School Drama Club will present “Death of a Hot Sauce Salesman,” directed by Dauphnie Marotto. Shows will be at 7 p.m., Nov. 14-16, and at 3 p.m., Nov. 16. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $7 for students.

The club also offers a spaghetti dinner and a show option Nov. 16 as a fundraiser. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the high school.

Grant PUD seeks support for food drive

Grant County PUD will bring back its Fill-the-Bucket Food Drive from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22 and hopes for the public’s generous support. All donations go to the Moses Lake Food Bank, which will divide them among smaller food banks in the county. The PUD’s first Fill-the-Bucket Food Drive last year was a huge success in helping Grant County neighbors have good food to eat this holiday season and throughout the winter.

Just drop off non-perishable food donations at the following Grant PUD offices or drop in at the Moses Lake Walmart on Nov. 20 from 5-7 p.m.

Ephrata: 30 C St. SW

Moses Lake: 312 W. Third Ave.

Quincy: 27 B St. SW

Royal City: 505 Royal Road

Visitors Center (Beverly): 14352 Highway 243 S.

Quincy library prepares fun activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Nov. 13, Adult Coloring & Chick Flick Movie, 1-3 p.m.; a newly released book-to-movie; visit www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library to learn the title of the movie.

Nov. 14, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 14, Simple Powered Lego Machines, 3:30-5 p.m.

Nov. 15, Shrink Art Craft “Shrinky Dinks,” 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 16, Creative Building with Legos & Straw kits, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 18, Adult Scrabble Club, 10 a.m.

Nov. 18, ATLAS At The Library After School, 3:30-5 p.m.

Nov. 19, Minecraft Session, 3:30-5 p.m.; signup is required ahead of time.

Nov. 20, Fun with Slime, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; while supplies last; space limited.

Nov. 21, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 21, Bilingual Family Story Time & Craft, 4 p.m.

Nov. 22, Game Day “Apples to Apples” (led by Maureen), 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 23, Movie Day, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; a newly released action movie rated PG-13; visit www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library to learn the title of the movie.

City offers variety of activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following.

Family Game Night is free for participants and runs from5:30-7:30 p.m.

Paint Night is Nov. 21 and costs $15 per person. This Bob Ross Night begins at 6:30 p.m.

A holiday wreath class for children will be held Nov. 27, time to be determined. Cost: $15 each.

Girls basketball signups will be taken online at www.LittleLadyJacks.com. This new basketball program for girls in grades 1-8 replaces the city’s recreational basketball with Ephrata. For more information, call Jeremy McCreary at 509-797-1425, or Mike Thorsen at 509-699-1258, or for help in Spanish, Johan at 509-289-8932.

A monthly handcraft club for knitters, crocheters, cross stitchers and artists will meet on Tuesdays to Dec. 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Quincy Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Knitting and crocheting patterns will be available, but bring your own materials.

STEM Family Nights are on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020. The activities begin at 5:30 p.m.

On the first and third Fridays of the month, Teen Nights are held at the Activity Center. This drop-in fun event goes from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Writers group to hold open mic night

Local writers will meet for a warm drink, good company and time at the microphone to share their writing at Write On The River’s autumn Four Minutes of Fame.

Cafe Mela, at 17 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, will host the Nov. 21 open mic, which is open and free to the public. Readings start at 7 p.m., and snacks and beverages will be available all evening. Sign up with marlene@team-farrell.com.

Advisory board has an opening

The Grant County Board of Commissioners seek an interested citizen to serve on the Hanford Advisory Board. The board assists the Washington State Department of Ecology, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy to develop policy recommendations and advise in regard to the short- and long-term Hanford cleanup process.

An application must be completed and can be found at www.grantcountywa.gov under the “Important Announcements” heading. For more information, contact Jerry Gingrich at 509-754-2011, ext 2931.