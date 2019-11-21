Posted on Nov 21, 2019

News briefs, week of Nov. 20, 2019

Library lines up activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Nov. 20, Fun with Slime, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; while supplies last; space limited.

Nov. 21, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 21, Bilingual Family Story Time & Craft, 4 p.m.

Nov. 22, Game Day “Apples to Apples” (led by Maureen), 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 23, Movie Day, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; a newly released action movie rated PG-13; visit www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library to learn the title of the movie.

Nov. 25, Adult Scrabble Club, 10 a.m.

Nov. 25, Adult STEM Night, Fall Themed Tie Dye, 5:30-7 p.m., at Quincy Public Market, Jones Winery. A creative activity while enjoying wine and food with friends. Fabric scraps provided, but feel free to bring a clean white shirt or a towel to dye.

Nov. 26, Minecraft Session, 3:30-5 p.m.; sign-up is required ahead of time.

Nov. 27, Movie Day, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; newly released kids movie, visit our www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library to learn the title of the movie.

Nov. 27, the library closes early, at 6 p.m., for the holiday.

Nov. 28-29, closed for Thanksgiving holiday.

Christmas Bazaar scheduled

Habitat for Humanity plans a Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Nov. 30, at Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. Entry is $2. Games, prizes, live music and dance performances are planned. For more information, call 509-787-2144.

Wes Stephens calls out the letters and numbers for Turkey Bingo on Nov. 17 at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. The Sunday afternoon of bingo games and food is one of the annual fundraising events by Quincy Valley Lions Club, with proceeds going to scholarships. Kristin Roberts, the club’s president, said the event had a nice turnout: 130 attendees by one count. Each bingo game winner was awarded a turkey.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register

City sets up more activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following.

Family Game Night is free for participants and runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Paint Night is Nov. 21 and costs $15 per person. This Bob Ross Night begins at 6:30 p.m.

A holiday wreath class for children will be held Nov. 27, time to be determined. Cost: $15 each.

Newspaper to close for holiday

The office of the Quincy Valley Post-Register will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 27, for Thanksgiving holiday. The office will reopen on Monday, Dec. 2.

Senior Center: Serving Hungarian goulash

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Bill DeLeeuw and Nick Todd; bridge – Jenny Hayes and Nancy Street; and dominoes – Vaughn Vordahl and Mark Owens.

Wednesday’s lunch is Hungarian goulash, green salad, garlic bread sticks and chocolate chip cookie. Thursday dinner is roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, green salad, rolls and pumpkin pie bars. Monday lunch is cream of potato and cheese soup, rolls and birthday cake. Tuesday lunch is pigs in a blanket, scrambled eggs and fruit.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.