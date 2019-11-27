Posted on Nov 27, 2019

News briefs, week of Nov. 27, 2019

Christmas celebration to return

Carolers from around Quincy will be bringing the yuletide spirit Dec. 9, 6-8 p.m. at Quincy’s Rotary Park.

Singers from Quincy Valley School and Quincy Christmas Choir will be attending. People can enjoy hot cocoa and cookies during the event. A special guest will also be attending, the man in the red suit himself, Santa Claus.

Library lines up activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following:

Nov. 27, Movie Day, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; newly released kids movie, visit our www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library to learn the title of the movie.

Nov. 27, the library closes early, at 6 p.m., for the holiday.

Nov. 28-29, the library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dec. 2, Adult Scrabble Club, 10:00 a.m.

Dec. 2, ATLAS, At the Library after School, 3:30-5:00 p.m.; Big 3D paper snowflake.

Dec. 3, Minecraft session 3:30-5:00 p.m.; sign up required ahead of time.

Dec. 4, Minecraft session 3:30-5:00 p.m.; sign up required ahead of time.

Dec. 5, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 5, Bilingual Family Story Time & Craft, 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 6, Kids Holiday Craft Kits, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dec. 7, Keva Planks & Mazes, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Seven people attended Bob Ross Paint Night on Thursday, Nov. 21. in the Quincy Activity Center. Painters were given brushes, palette knives, paints and a canvas for a cost of $15 per person in the city of Quincy Recreation Department activity. A YouTube video of Bob Ross, a deceased artist, led the painters through a landscape piece; the video lasted about 30 minutes.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

City sets up more activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following.

Family Game Night is free for participants and runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A holiday wreath class for children will be held Nov. 27, time to be determined and will cost: $15 each.

A monthly handcraft club for people who knit, crochet, and cross stitch and other artists will meet on Tuesdays to Dec. 17, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Quincy Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Knitting and crocheting patterns will be available, but people should bring their own materials.

STEM Family Nights are on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020. The activities begin at 5:30 p.m.

On the first and third Fridays of the month, Teen Nights are held at the Quincy Activity Center. This drop-in, fun event goes from 6:30-10 p.m.

Senior Center: Serving sweet and sour chicken

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Betty Seader and Judy Todd; Rummikub – Ruth Minor and Bonnie Kniveton; bridge – Peggy Emtman and Barb Kennedy; and dominoes – Pam Anderson and Nona Linden.

Wednesday’s lunch is sweet and sour chicken, sticky rice with vegetables, rolls and snickerdoodle cookie. Thursday the center is closed for the holiday. Monday lunch is chicken noodle soup, garlic bread sticks and double chocolate cookie. Tuesday lunch is French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon and apple slices.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

Community Memory Café meets monthly

Those suffering from memory loss and their care partners are welcome on the second Monday from 1:30-3 p.m., at the United Methodist Church, 117 C St. NW, Ephrata. The event is also sponsored by Assured Hospice and Home Health and nutritious snacks are provided.

Christmas Bazaar scheduled

Habitat for Humanity plans a Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Nov. 30, at Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. Entry is $2 for 12 years and older and includes a raffle ticket. Games, prizes, live music and dance performances are planned. For more information, call 509-787-2144.