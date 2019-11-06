Posted on Nov 6, 2019

News briefs, week of Nov. 6, 2019

Veterans plan parade, luncheon

Art Semro Post and Unit 28 are proud to host the 22nd Annual Veterans Day Parade followed by a luncheon on Nov. 11. All organizations and individuals wishing to honor veterans are invited to attend.

To participate in the parade, call Mike Montaney at 509-989-4417.

The parade will assemble at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Grant County Courthouse and will step off at approximately 10:45 a.m. Afterward. parade participants and veterans in the area are invited to the Post home, 276 Eighth Ave. NW, Ephrata, for a luncheon hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 28.

Bunco night returns

Bunco will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Quincy Senior Center. The cost is $10, and everyone is welcome.

Senior Center: Serving Cuban sandwiches

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Nick Todd and Judy Todd; Rummikub – Ruth Minor and Larry Kniveton; bridge – Nancy Street and Jenny Hayes; and dominoes – Vaughn Vordahl and Mark Owens.

Wednesday’s lunch is Cuban sandwich, rice, beans and shortbread cookie. Thursday dinner is chicken Parmesan atop noodles, glazed carrots, rolls, green salad and chocolate cake. Monday – the center is closed for Veterans Day. Tuesday lunch is breakfast burrito and fruit.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

City offers varied activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following.

STEM Family Nights are on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020. The activities begin at 5:30 p.m., with the next one, on Nov. 7, being building bridges.

Girls basketball signups will be taken online at www.LittleLadyJacks.com. This new basketball program for girls in grades 1-8 replaces the city’s recreational basketball with Ephrata. For more information, call Jeremy McCreary at 509-797-1425, or Mike Thorsen at 509-699-1258, or for help in Spanish, Johan at 509-289-8932.

Conference Week Day Camp will be held noon to 5 p.m., Nov. 5-8, at Quincy Activity Center. This camp is for ages 5 to 13, and the cost is $25 for all four days.

A monthly handcraft club for knitters, crocheters, cross stitchers and artists will meet on Tuesdays to Dec. 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Quincy Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Knitting and crocheting patterns will be available, but bring your own materials.

Quincy library prepares fun activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Nov. 6, Beginner’s Minecraft, 3:30-5 p.m.; sign-up is required ahead of time.

Nov. 7, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 7, Bilingual Family Story Time & Craft, 4 p.m.

Nov. 8, Movie Day, 1-3 p.m.; (early release from school) A newly released kids movie. Visit www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library to learn the title of the movie.

Nov. 9, Creative Coloring, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 11, closed for the holiday.

Nov. 12, Minecraft Session, 3:30-5 p.m.; signup is required ahead of time.

Nov. 13, Adult Coloring & Chick Flick Movie, 1-3 p.m.; a newly released book-to-movie; visit www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library to learn the title of the movie.

Nov. 14, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 14, Simple Powered Lego Machines, 3:30-5 p.m.

Nov. 15, Shrink Art Craft “Shrinky Dinks,” 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 16, Creative Building with Legos & Straw kits, 1-3 p.m.

County has a board spot to fill

The Grant County Board of Commissioners announce seek citizens to fill a vacant position with the Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of Grant County.

The Housing Authority’s commission meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 1 p.m. for one to two hours. Special board meetings are not uncommon. There is no compensation for attending meetings. There is compensation for authorized travel and training.

An application must be completed and can be found at www.grantcountywa.gov under the “Important Announcements” heading. For more information, contact Carol Anderson at 509-762-5541, ext. 129. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 29 or until filled.