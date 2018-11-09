Posted on Nov 8, 2018

News briefs, week of Nov. 8, 2018

Help with digital skills offered

4-H Tech Changemakers invites the public to a free session to learn basic digital skills at 6 p.m., Nov. 14, at the Quincy Senior Center. One-on-one help will be offered in areas such as navigating a cellphone and computer skills. RSVP to Jeannie Kiehn, WSU Extension 4-H program coordinator, at 509-398-0123 or jmkiehn@wsu.edu.

Seniors: Serving baked ham

Last week’s winners were: pinochle – Betty Seader and Jo Kniep; Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Larry Kniveton; bridge – Carol Michael and Bea Weinand; and dominoes – Ron Linden and Elaine Elshoff.

Thursday is baked ham, scalloped potatoes, brown sugar glazed carrots, green salad, French rolls and pumpkin bars. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday – the Senior Center will be closed in honor of Veterans Day. Tuesday is Italian beef and vegetable soup, Parker house rolls and peanut butter cookie. Wednesday is chicken salad sandwich, coleslaw and oatmeal raisin cookie. Thursday, Nov. 15, is beef pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed veggies, green salad, Parker house rolls and chocolate sheet cake.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Free food distribution planned

Free produce and nutritious perishable products for anyone in need of food assistance will be available from noon to 2 p.m., Nov. 14, at Iglesia Metodista at 815 Second Ave. SW. No appointment is needed, and no documentation is required. This Second Harvest Mobile Market event is sponsored by Microsoft and with local leadership from the Quincy Rotary Club. For more information, send email to info@2-harvest.org.

The Grainery plans event

The Grainery Café in Quincy will host its second annual “Sip and Shop” event from 4 to 8 p.m., Nov. 15, at 101 E St. SE. Twelve local vendors will have their goods out for purchasing, from crafts to edibles. The Grainery will have appetizers, desserts and drinks available for purchase. There will be door prizes for attendees, as well.

Hodges to serve as missionary

Quincy High School graduate Jerry Randall Hodges, son of Jerry and Jocasta Hodges, has been called to serve in the Nevada Las Vegas West Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will serve for two years beginning Nov. 14, 2018. Hodges will speak in the sacrament meeting at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 11, at 1101 Second Ave. SE, Quincy. All are welcome to attend.

County accepts grant applications

The Grant County Tourism Commission seeks grant applications for qualifying tourism-promotion campaigns, events and projects for 2019. All grant applications must be received or postmarked no later than 5 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 5, 2018. For more information, guidelines and application forms go to tourgrantcounty.com, click on Resources and download the Lodging Tax Grant Funds Application & Guidelines.

This application is available only to nonprofit organizations that are applying for lodging tax grant support, which comes with reporting requirements for all events and facilities that utilize the funds.

For more information contact Jerry Gingrich, Grant County Tourism Commission, jtgingrich@grantcountywa.gov, 509-754-2011, ext. 2931.

Library lines up activities

The Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S, 787-2359, offers programs at no charge.

Nov. 8, Preschool Storytime & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 8, Bilingual Storytime with Deb, 4 p.m.

Nov. 9, Building with Keva Planks, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Nov. 10, Surprise Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 11, the library will be closed for the Veterans Day holiday.

Nov. 13, Minecraft, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; space is limited; sign up ahead of time is required.

Nov. 14, the library will be closed for an all-staff training day.

Nov. 15, Preschool Storytime & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 15, Bilingual Storytime with Deb, 4 p.m.

Nov. 17, “Falling in Love with Poetry,” presented by Judith Adams and Humanities Washington, 1-2 p.m.

Nov. 17, “Astronomy for Everyone” (ages 8 and up) family friendly presentation by astronomer Kevin Manning, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Grant PUD leads food drive

Grant PUD employees will host their first “Fill the Bucket” Community Food Drive to benefit local food banks. As a community-wide event, there are multiple ways that everyone throughout Grant County can participate to help those in need.

Customers are invited to bring food donations to any of the PUD’s local offices until Nov. 21. Grant PUD employees are also donating food and money at in-house events throughout the district.

All donations will be given to the Moses Lake Food Bank for distribution to the smaller food banks throughout the county.

“For 80 years, Grant PUD has been a part of our local community where we have always looked for opportunities to give back to those we serve,” Grant PUD General Manager Kevin Nordt said in a press release. “The holiday season is typically a time when food banks need the most support. This food drive allows our employees and customers the chance to work together and support our local food banks during this critical season.”

For more information, contact Grant PUD at publicaffairs@gcpud.org or 509-754-5035.

Summit a week away

The Initiative for Rural Innovation & Stewardship, or IRIS, will showcase success stories from across the region when it teams up with partners to convene the 9th annual NCW Community Success Summit in Pateros on Thursday, Nov. 15. “Pateros Strong” is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pateros School Gym.

Presentations will include those by middle school students about the history of Pateros, followed by Mayor Carlene Anders, “Pateros Strong,” about the community’s ability to work together in times of need, such as during the Carlton Complex Fire in 2014.

Other elements will include lunch, catered by Sweet River Bakery, live music and sponsor displays. Event planners anticipate that more than 160 people will participate in the summit. To register, view the agenda and preview this year’s Success Story Exchange, visit www.irisncw.org.

For information about sponsoring, contributing to the summit scholarship fund, or volunteering, contact the IRIS office at 509-888-7374 or irisncw@gmail.com.

Historical society mulls changes

The board of directors of the Grant County Historical Society is proposing several changes to the society’s constitution and by-laws. Some of the changes deal with simple grammar and others are more serious.

The membership will vote on the changes at the November membership meeting, scheduled for Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at the American Legion 276 Eighth Ave. NW, Ephrata.