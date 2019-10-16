Posted on Oct 16, 2019

News briefs, week of Oct. 16, 2019

Choirs to perform at QHS

Two middle school choirs and two high school choirs will be featured in a concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the new Quincy High School Performing Arts Center. It is slated to be the first-ever concert in the brand-new theater.

The concert is free, but donations are gladly accepted, and coupon cards (QHS Choir fundraiser) will be on sale for $20 as well.

Emma Hanson, playing Anna, sings during the afternoon show of “Frozen Jr.” in the Performing Arts Center at Quincy Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 12. The PAC was nearly filled to capacity for the 4 p.m. showing by Quincy Valley Allied Arts. The play was produced almost entirely by youth 18 and under. Only about six adults were involved in the production, said director Marie Jamison.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

Quincy library prepares activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Oct. 16, Adult Coloring & Chick Flick Movie, 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 17, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 17, Bilingual Family Story Time & Craft, 4 p.m.

Oct. 18, Fun with Origami, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Oct. 19, Family Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 21, Adult Scrabble Club, 10 a.m.

Oct. 21, ATLAS, At The Library After School, 3:30-5 p.m.

Oct. 22, Minecraft Session, 3:30-5 p.m. Sign-up is required ahead of time.

Oct. 23, Halloween Slime, 3:30-4:30 p.m. While supplies last; space is limited.

Oct. 24, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 24, Fun with Perler Fusion Beads, 3:30-5 p.m.

Oct. 25, Movie Day, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; newly released kids movie. Visit www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library for the title of the movie.

Oct. 26, Playing with Sphero Robots, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Senior Center: Serving French dip

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Betty Seader and Judy Todd; Rummikub – Ruth Minor and Vaughn Vordahl; and bridge – Bev McDonald and Carol Michael.

Wednesday’s lunch is French dip, green salad and oatmeal raisin cookie. Thursday dinner is beef enchiladas, Mexican rice, green salad and chocolate cake. Monday lunch is chicken noodle soup, rolls, green salad and peanut butter cookie. Tuesday lunch is biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs and fruit.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

Blood drive ahead

The next Red Cross blood drive in Quincy will be 1 to 6 p.m., Oct. 22, at Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. Red Cross urgently seeks donations of all blood types to give blood in support of kids fighting cancer, patients with sickle cell disease and others facing serious illnesses. Type O blood donors are urgently needed. To sign up, go to RedCrossBlood.org.

Recreation Department sets up activities

The Paint Night Series continues on Oct. 17 with Spooky Cat night and on Nov. 21 with Bob Ross night. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. and cost $15 per participant.

Free food, music and games are planned for a gathering after the Quincy High School varsity football home game on Oct. 18. The event will run from 9 p.m. to midnight at the old Chinook lumber yard.

“Magic – The Gathering” casual play is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. Players are asked to bring their own decks and dice to the Quincy Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE, Quincy.

The department has STEM Family Nights on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020. The activities begin at 5:30 p.m., with the next one, on Nov. 7, being building bridges.

For more information, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9.

Bobbin lace maker to visit senior center

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Lone Black Eagle, a bobbin lace maker, will give a demonstration at Quincy Senior Center. It will be held during Chat and Stitch, from 1-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Open riding to start again at fairgrounds

Grant County Fairgrounds will open one of its two indoor riding pavilions for equine enthusiasts again this winter. The open riding program provides riders a chance to keep their animals in shape and avoid the outside weather.

The fees are $45 per month per rider. The hours are Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Months can be pro-rated based on the number of riding days left in the month. There are no refunds once the riding fee has been paid, according to a press release. For more information call the fairgrounds office at 509-765-3581.