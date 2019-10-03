Posted on Oct 2, 2019

News briefs, week of Oct. 2, 2019

QVAA choir rehearsals to begin

Quincy Valley Allied Arts is ready to rehearse for the Community Christmas Concert. Anyone willing and able is invited to come sing in the community choir. Rehearsals are Sunday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. in the new high school band room. The concert is Dec. 8, 6 p.m., in the new high school PAC.

Voucher helps with cat population

During the month of October, Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter offers $50 vouchers that can be applied to having your cat fixed. Both the Quincy veterinarian and the Ephrata veterinarian will accept the vouchers as partial payment for spaying or neutering your cat. The cat population at the shelter is currently overwhelming. The $50 voucher being offered can be used to fix cats only. To have a voucher mailed to you, call Penny at 237-1941.

Quincy Public Market is getting into the holidays spirit with autumn décor and a stack of straw bales specially made for family photos. Children are invited to sit on the bales for a memory-making photo opportunity. There is no charge, and the decorated bales will be available through Thanksgiving. Inside the market there are also two classic cars to admire amid the tables and vendors’ spaces.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register

Second meeting set for making a difference

The next Make a Difference Day meeting will be on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Quincy Public Library.

Bunco night returns

Bunco will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Quincy Senior Center. The cost is $10, and everyone is welcome.

Quincy library begins October activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Oct. 3, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 3, Bilingual Family Story Time & Craft, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4, Adult Coloring & Chick Flick Movie, 10 a.m.-noon

Oct. 4, Kids Bingo, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Oct. 5, Creative Crafts, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Oct. 7, Adult Scrabble Club, 10 a.m.

Oct. 7, ATLAS, At The Library After School, 3:30-5 p.m.

Oct. 8, Minecraft session, 3:30-5 p.m. Sign-up is required ahead of time.

Oct. 9, Beginner’s Minecraft, 3:30-5 p.m. Sign-up is required ahead of time.

Oct. 10, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 10, WeDo Lego Robotics, 3:30-5 p.m. Space is limited; kids may work in pairs.

Oct. 11, Lego Building Challenge, 3:30-5 p.m.

Oct. 12, Toothpick Tower building challenge, 10:30-noon.

Senior Center: Serving grilled cheese sandwich

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: Rummikub – Larry Kniveton and Ruth Minor; and bridge – Bea Weinand and Bev McDonald.

Wednesday’s lunch is grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup and no-bake cookie. Thursday dinner is beef pot roast, roasted potatoes and veggies, green salad, rolls and apple/peach crisp. Monday lunch is turkey bacon wrap, potato chips and crispy rice treats. Tuesday lunch is cinnamon rolls, sausage links, scrambled eggs and fruit.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Geology group to discuss Okanogan area

Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum, 127 S. Mission, Wenatchee. The program is free and open to the public.

Glacial features of the Okanogan area have stories to tell, and a “FOOL” has come to tell them. Don Hruska, retired mining geologist, is one of four Okanogan residents who formed the FOOLS, Friends of the Okanogan Lobe. Their quest has been to investigate how geologic forces shaped the Okanogan landscape.

Hruska’s book “Okanogan Ice Skating: Three Million Years of Glacial Impact and Basement Rumbling,” will soon be on sale in the IAFI bookstore (https://iafi.org/product-category/book/).

Hearts group plans next meeting

Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91 will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, at Central Washington Hospital Conference Rooms A & B on the ground floor. The public is invited to come and learn about echocardiograms and EKGs with Sofia Voorhis and Nicolle Abdullah of Confluence Health. For more information, contact Jan Cripe at 509-393-4768.