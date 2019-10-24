Posted on Oct 24, 2019

News briefs, week of Oct. 23, 2019

Ghosts, goblins can collect Halloween treats

Downtown trick-or-treating will return on Halloween, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with the support of Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce and local business people. Vehicles will be blocked from the streets in downtown Quincy during the free trick-or-treating event.

Halloween party open to families

A family fun Halloween party is planned at Quincy First Assembly, 526 H St. SE, on Oct. 31. The event includes free dinner, candy, a bouncy house, games and a grand prize drawing.

Free food distribution planned

A Second Harvest Mobile Market free food distribution will be offered from noon to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Iglesia Metodista Libre el Jardin, at 815 Second Ave. SW, Quincy. Free produce and nutritious perishable products will be offered, with support from Dell EMC, for anyone in need of food assistance. No appointment or documentation is needed, but bring your own box or bag.

For questions, contact info@2-harvest.org.

Take-back event aims to reduce drug misuse

The Quincy Police Department and Quincy Partnership for Youth will host a prescription drug take-back event on Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Quincy Police Station, 223 First Ave. SW. This event is for the public to dispose of unused or expired prescription medication in a safe and easy way.

Any prescription or over-the-counter medication is accepted. Medications can remain in their original containers and labels do not need to be removed. Medications not in their original containers will be accepted too.

This take-back event helps support two campaigns from the Washington State Health Care Authority, called “Starts with One” and “Take Back Your Meds,” according to a press release. These campaigns inform and educate young adults, their parents, and older adults about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and the importance of safe storage, use, and disposal.

According to the campaign website, “75 percent of opioid misuse starts with people using medication that wasn’t prescribed for them — usually taken from a friend or family member,” according to a press release. Simple steps, like safely disposing of medications, can stop them from being misused.

Senior Center fundraiser set

A fundraiser breakfast for the Quincy Senior Center is planned for 8 a.m. to noon, Oct. 26, at L&R Café, 1114 Central Ave. S, Quincy. The cost is $10 for ages 12 to senior, and $5 for seniors and children under 12. The breakfast will consist of pancakes, two sausage links, orange juice and coffee.

Musical trio to perform

Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau has a musical trio performance scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27, 4-5:30 p.m., at Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum. “Songs of Social Change” is the title for the event, presented by Trillium-239, an acoustic trio based in Richland and made up of Michelle Cam-eron cello, Janet Humphrey on guitar, and Mary Hartman on guitar and banjo. Formerly known as Humphrey, Hartman & Cameron, the trio has played at concerts, coffeehouses and festivals through-out the Northwest. Trillium-239 shares stories and songs of working life in the Northwest, beginning with American settlement of the West and ending with modern high-tech industries.

Senior Center: Serving chicken salad

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Wilma DeLeeuw and Nick Todd; Rummikub – Ruth Minor and Pam Barrow; bridge – Lucy Jacques and Peggy Emtman; and dominoes – Vaughn Vordahl and Phil Andersen.

Wednesday’s lunch is chicken salad sandwich, green salad and brownies. Thursday dinner is barbecue baked chicken, corn bread, corn, green salad and chocolate chip cookie. Monday lunch is BLT, potato salad and birthday cake. Tuesday lunch is scrambled eggs, bacon, toast and fruit.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday in-side Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., din-ner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Choirs to perform at high school

Two middle school choirs and two high school choirs will be featured in a concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the new Quincy High School Performing Arts Center. It is slated to be the first-ever con-cert in the brand-new theater.

The concert is free, but donations are gladly accepted, and coupon cards (QHS Choir fundraiser) will be on sale for $20 as well.

State agency brings mobile services office

The Washington State Department of Social & Health Services will have its mobile community services office in Quincy from noon to 3 p.m., Nov. 5, at Quincy Community Health Center, 1450 First Ave. SW, Quincy. The event is for residents to apply for cash assistance, basic food assistance, medical assistance or Medicare savings program.

Quincy library prepares activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Oct. 23, Halloween Slime, 3:30-4:30 p.m. While supplies last; space is limited.

Oct. 24, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 24, Fun with Perler Fusion Beads, 3:30-5 p.m.

Oct. 25, Movie Day, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; newly released kids movie. Visit www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library for the title of the movie.

Oct. 26, Playing with Sphero Robots, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Oct. 28, Adult Scrabble Club, 10 a.m.

Oct. 28, Adult STEM Night at Jacks Bar side at Quincy Public Market “Bots & Brews,” 5:30-7 p.m.; playing with a variety of robots and games while enjoying some beer, wine and food with friends. There will also be other puzzles and STEM kits to play with during the event. Geared for adults.

Oct. 30, Simple Powered Lego Machines, 3:30-5 p.m.

Oct. 31, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

City offers activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following.

“Magic – The Gathering” casual play is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. Players are asked to bring their own decks and dice to the Quincy Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE, Quincy.

The department has STEM Family Nights on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020. The activities begin at 5:30 p.m., with the next one, on Nov. 7, being building bridges.

Girls basketball signups will be taken online at www.LittleLadyJacks.com. This new basketball program for girls in grades 1-8 replaces the city’s recreational basketball with Ephrata. For more information, call Jeremy McCreary at 509-797-1425, or Mike Thorsen at 509-699-1258, or for help in Spanish, Johan at 509-289-8932.

Conference Week Day Camp will be held noon to 5 p.m., Nov. 5-8, at Quincy Activity Center. This camp is for ages 5 to 13, and the cost is $25 for all four days.

A monthly handcraft club for knitters, crocheters, cross stitchers and artists will meet on Tuesdays from Oct. 22 to Dec. 17, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Quincy Activity Center. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Knitting and crocheting patterns will be available, but bring your own materials.

CoffeeHouse features bluegrass gospel band

The first George, WA CoffeeHouse of the season set for Saturday, Nov. 16, at the George Community Hall. Admission is $5, and children 12 or under get free admission. The band is Beyond the Rain. Refreshments will be served, and a hat-pass for the band will be taken.