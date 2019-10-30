Posted on Oct 30, 2019

News briefs, week of Oct. 30, 2019

City offers varied activities

For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following.

STEM Family Nights are on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020. The activities begin at 5:30 p.m., with the next one, on Nov. 7, being building bridges.

Girls basketball signups will be taken online at www.LittleLadyJacks.com. This new basketball program for girls in grades 1-8 replaces the city’s recreational basketball with Ephrata. For more information, call Jeremy McCreary at 509-797-1425, or Mike Thorsen at 509-699-1258, or for help in Spanish, Johan at 509-289-8932.

Conference Week Day Camp will be held noon to 5 p.m., Nov. 5-8, at Quincy Activity Center. This camp is for ages 5 to 13, and the cost is $25 for all four days.

A monthly handcraft club for knitters, crocheters, cross stitchers and artists will meet on Tuesdays to Dec. 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Quincy Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Knitting and crocheting patterns will be available, but bring your own materials.

Senior Center: Serving cheeseburgers

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Betty Seader and Judy Todd; bridge – Peggy Emtman and Carol Michael; and dominoes – Vaughn Vordahl and Bonita Vordahl.

Wednesday’s lunch is cheeseburger, French fries and peanut butter chocolate chip cookie. Thursday dinner is mummy meatloaf, spooky salad, rolls and carrot cake. Monday lunch is vegetable beef soup, apple muffin and double chocolate chip cookie. Tuesday lunch is waffles, scrambled eggs, bacon and fruit.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday in-side Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Library begins November activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Oct. 30, Simple Powered Lego Machines, 3:30-5 p.m.

Oct. 31, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 1, Keva Planks & Mazes, 3:30-5 p.m.

Nov. 2, Fun with Games, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 4, Adult Scrabble Club, 10 a.m.

Nov. 4, ATLAS At The Library After School, 3:30-5 p.m.

Nov. 5, Minecraft Session, 3:30-5 p.m.; signup is required ahead of time.

Nov. 6, Beginner’s Minecraft, 3:30-5 p.m.; sign-up is required ahead of time.

Nov. 7, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 7, Bilingual Family Story Time & Craft, 4 p.m.

Nov. 8, Movie Day, 1-3 p.m.; (early release from school) A newly released kids movie. Visit www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library to learn the title of the movie.

Nov. 9, Creative Coloring, 1-3 p.m.

Bunco set for Senior Center

Bunco will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Quincy Senior Center. The cost is $10, and everyone is welcome.

Wenatchee River Institute plans new event

Wenatchee River Institute will host an evening of storytelling in the Red Barn on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Come out to listen and imagine as local storytellers share their own short stories in this new Red Barn event at 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For more information, send email to rryan@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.

Businesses to offer trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treating at Quincy businesses will return on Halloween, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with the support of Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce and local business people. Vehicles will be blocked from the streets in downtown Quincy during the free trick-or-treating event.

Hearts group to meet

Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91 has scheduled its next meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, at Central Washington Hospital Conference Rooms A & B on ground floor. The public is invited. The program is “Salt, Low Salt, No Salt, Oh My!” Attendees are asked to bring ideas and copies of recipes to share that they use to lower the sodium content of their food. For more information, contact Jan Cripe, chapter president, at 509-393-4768.