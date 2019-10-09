Posted on Oct 9, 2019

News briefs, week of Oct. 9, 2019

Bobbin lace maker to visit senior center

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Lone Black Eagle, a bobbin lace maker, will be giving a demonstration at Quincy Senior Center. It will be held during Chat and Stitch from 1-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Recreation Department sets up activities

The Quincy Recreation Department has planned a junior cheer camp for Oct. 14-17, each day running from 3:45 to 5 p.m. A performance is planned for halftime of the high school football game on Oct. 18. The cost is $35, and space is limited. For information, call Kris Torgeson at 509-750-2531 or Skyler Brown at 509-361-3650.

A Family Movie Night with Youth Action Interact is set for 5:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, at Mountain View Elementary School. The movie planned is “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.”

The Paint Night Series continues on Oct. 17 with Spooky Cat night and on Nov. 21 with Bob Ross night. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. and cost $15 per participant.

Free food, music and games are planned for a gathering after the Quincy High School varsity football home game on Oct. 18. The event will run from 9 p.m. to midnight at the old Chinook lumber yard.

“Magic – The Gathering” casual play is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. Players are asked to bring their own decks and dice to the Quincy Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE, Quincy.

The department has STEM Family Nights on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020. The activities begin at 5:30 p.m., with the next one, on Nov. 7, being building bridges.

For more information on city recreation activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9.

Show will feature bluegrass gospel band

The first George, WA CoffeeHouse of the season set for Saturday, Nov. 16, at the George Community Hall. Admission is $5, and children 12 or under get free admission. The band is Beyond the Rain. Refreshments will be served, and a hat-pass for the band will be taken.

Senior Center: Serving chili

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: Rummikub – Larry Kniveton and Bonnie Kniveton; and bridge – Barb Kennedy and Jean Lindberg.

Wednesday’s lunch is chili, corn bread, green salad and shortbread cookie. Thursday dinner is baked ham, potatoes au gratin, peas and corn, green salad, rolls and apple cake. Monday lunch is chef salad, fruit and snickerdoodle cookie. Tuesday lunch is pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon and fruit.

QVAA to hold auditions

Quincy Valley Allied Arts has scheduled auditions for “Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical” for Oct. 14-15 at the Quincy High School Performing Arts Center. Children ages 8 to 13 will audition at 5:30 p.m. Auditions for age 14 and older will begin at 7 p.m.

Performances will run Feb. 20-29. For more information, visit www.quincy-valley-allied-arts.org.

Quincy library offers activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Oct. 9, Beginner’s Minecraft, 3:30-5 p.m. Sign-up is required ahead of time.

Oct. 10, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 10, WeDo Lego Robotics, 3:30-5 p.m. Space is limited; kids may work in pairs.

Oct. 11, Lego Building Challenge, 3:30-5 p.m.

Oct. 12, Toothpick Tower building challenge, 10:30-noon.

Oct. 14, the library is closed for the holiday.

Oct. 15, Minecraft Session, 3:30-5 p.m. Sign-up is required ahead of time.

Oct. 16, Adult Coloring & Chick Flick Movie, 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 17, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 17, Bilingual Family Story Time & Craft, 4 p.m.

Oct. 18, Fun with Origami, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Oct. 19, Family Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Make a Difference Day meeting Thursday

The next Make a Difference Day meeting will be on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Quincy Public Library.

Masquers production coming soon

“Guys and Dolls” is coming to Masquers Theater in Soap Lake, opening Oct.18-19 with shows at 7:30 p.m. and an Oct. 20 matinee at 2 p.m. Based on Damon Runyon’s stories of gamblers, its songs written by Frank Loesser have became standards, such as “Luck Be a Lady,” “Bushel and a Peck,” and “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat.” Starring as the star-crossed lovers Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown are Adam Zaleski and Allison Pheasant. Andrew Covarrubias and Jamie Cordell play Nathan Detroit and Miss Adelaide, the 14-year engaged couple who share a cold. For more information, visit www.masquers.com.

Voucher helps with cat population

During the month of October, Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter offers $50 vouchers that can be applied to having your cat fixed. Both the Quincy veterinarian and the Ephrata veterinarian will accept the vouchers as partial payment for spaying or neutering your cat. The cat population at the shelter is currently overwhelming. The $50 voucher being offered can be used to fix cats only. To have a voucher mailed to you, call Penny at 237-1941.

Commission seeks grant applications

The Grant County Tourism Commission seeks grant applications for qualifying tourism-promotion campaigns, events and projects for 2020.

All grant applications must be received or postmarked no later than 5 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 29. Late applications cannot be accepted. For more information, guidelines and application forms, go to tourgrantcounty.com, click on Downloads and download the Lodging Tax Grant Funds Application & Guidelines. A grant application workshop will be held on Nov. 20.