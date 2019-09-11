Posted on Sep 11, 2019

News briefs, week of Sept. 11, 2019

Lions gather help for hurricane victims

The Quincy Valley Lions Club is accepting donations to help victims of Hurricane Dorian. One hundred percent of donations go towards relief, the club says. Before hitting the East Coast of the U.S., the hurricane devastated the Bahama Islands.

For information on donating, contact your local club member or Joe Niles, 509-669-6766, or lionjoed2@gmail.com, the Lions Club International Foundation representative.

Senior Center: Serving cheeseburgers

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Judy Todd and Wilma DeLeeuw; Rummikub – Ruth Minor and Bonnie Kniveton; and bridge – Bea Weinand and Nancy Street.

Wednesday’s lunch is cheeseburger, macaroni salad and peanut butter cookie. Thursday dinner is smothered pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green salad and rolls. Monday lunch is chef salad, fresh fruit and chocolate chip cookie. Tuesday lunch is dollar-size pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon and fresh fruit.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Bluegrass festival coming up

The annual camp-and-jam George Washington Bluegrass Festival promises fun and music for a week, beginning Sept. 16. Campers surround the perimeter of the George Community Park, while visitors can arrive any time of the day or evening during the week of Sept. 16-22.

Besides the everyday folks playing among the campers, there are stage performances planned, workshops and Learn ‘n’ Shares. The events are free to attend. Donations are tax deductible.

For more information, visit www.georgecommunityhall.com/music-events/bluegrass-festival-in-september/.

Pioneer Church service planned

All are welcome to join with neighbors in faith for a service of praise and fellowship on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Pioneer Church. The service will begin at 11 a.m. in the church in the historical park across from Subway. Also, mark your calendars for the monthly service on Oct. 20.

Quincy library plans activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Sept. 12, Movie Day, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; a newly released movie; visit www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library for the title of the movie.

Sept. 14, an afternoon of Guitar and Song with Mark and Cindy Lemaire, 3 p.m.; geared toward adults.

North Central Regional Library states that Mark Lemaire is known for his unique guitar style, incorporating masterful fingerpicking, slap-and-tap harmonics, and hand percussion, while his harmonies with wife Cindy are perfectly matched. Their material runs from tongue-in-cheek songs about married life to stories about middle age, with a musical style that ranges from delicate guitar solos to raucous sing-alongs. The Lemaires will perform at other regional libraries also, including: Royal City Public Library, 6 p.m., Sept. 16; and Ephrata Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 19.

Sept. 16, Adult Scrabble Club, 10 a.m.

Sept. 16, ATLAS At The Library After School, 3:30-5 p.m.

Sept. 17, Minecraft Session, 3:30-5 p.m.; sign-up is required ahead of time.

Sept. 18, Beginner’s Minecraft, 3:30-5 p.m.; sign-up is required ahead of time.

Sept. 19, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 19, Bilingual Family Story Time & Craft, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20, Movie Day, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; a newly released movie; visit www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library to learn the title of the movie.

Sept. 21, Creative Coloring, 1-3 p.m.

Square dancing set for Ephrata

Square dancing for everyone, no experience necessary, is scheduled for 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at the old Ephrata High School Gym. Follow the balloon trail. Suggested donations: $3 for single, $6 for a couple; also collecting school supplies for schools.

Square dancing lessons for everyone start Thursday, Sept. 19, and follow each week on Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ephrata Middle School cafeteria, 384 A SE. Follow the yellow signs. Suggested donations: $3 for single, $6 for a couple.

The dance evening and lessons are hosted by the Wheatland Whirlers Square & Round Dance Club. For more information, call 754-4803.

Irrigation end of season dates set

The Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District has scheduled final dates for the 2019 irrigation season.

Monday, Oct. 21 will be the last date for water delivery changes.

Tuesday, Oct. 22 will be the last full day of water delivery.

Wednesday, Oct. 23 will be the turn-off date for water at the head of the West Canal.

This will mark an end to the 2019 irrigation season. Quincy District water users having questions regarding the shutdown schedule should contact their ditch rider or watermaster.