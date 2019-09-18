Posted on Sep 18, 2019

News briefs, week of Sept. 18, 2019

Quincy library has more activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Sept. 18, Beginner’s Minecraft, 3:30-5 p.m.; sign-up is required ahead of time.

Sept. 19, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 19, Bilingual Family Story Time & Craft, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20, Movie Day, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; a newly released movie; visit www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library to learn the title of the movie.

Sept. 21, Creative Coloring, 1-3 p.m.

Sept. 23, Adult Scrabble Club, 10 a.m.

Sept. 23, ATLAS At The Library After School, 3:30-5 p.m.

Sept. 24, Minecraft Session, 3:30-5 p.m.; sign-up is required ahead of time.

Sept. 25, Beginner’s Minecraft, 3:30-5 p.m.; sign-up is required ahead of time.

Sept. 26, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 27, Kids Bingo, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 28, Creative Coloring, 1-3 p.m.

Make a Difference Day meeting planned

Make a Difference Day 2019 is on Saturday, Oct. 26, and an informative organizing meeting in Quincy will be held at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Quincy Public Library. Attendees will be able to share their projects and ask questions about Make a Difference Day.

Anyone interested in participating this year, is asked to contact Bonnie Kniveton, Make a Difference Day coordinator, at 787-3912. Anyone interested but without a project in mind may also contact Kniveton for ideas to get started.

Dahlia show returns

North Central Washington Dahlia Society will hold its annual dahlia show on Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 9 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 9 to 3 p.m. at Pybus Market, 3 N. Worthen, Wenatchee. While enjoying the blooms it is a good time to make notes on which tubers to grow in 2020. Information and help on how to grow dahlias will be available.

Senior Center: Serving pizza

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Betty Seader and Bill DeLeeuw; Rummikub – Ruth Minor and Glenn Barrow; and bridge – Kate Jensen and Peg Emtman.

Wednesday’s lunch is pizza, green salad and oatmeal raising cookie. Thursday dinner is spaghetti, green beans, green salad, rolls and apple cake. Monday lunch is deli wrap, macaroni salad and oatmeal raisin cookie. Tuesday lunch is scrambled eggs sausage links, toast and fresh fruit.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Fair focused on veterans set

The Grant County Veterans Advisory Board invites all veterans and qualified dependents to the annual Veteran Resource & Job Fair from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. This free event will be at the 4-H Building on the Grant County Fairgrounds, 3953 Airway Drive NE, Moses Lake. The fair will feature community partners representing the VA, veteran organizations, job employers/opportunities, and free clothing/equipment for homeless veterans, mobile dental clinic, flu shots and much, much more. Free lunch included.