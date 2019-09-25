Posted on Sep 25, 2019

News briefs, week of Sept. 25, 2019

Make a Difference Day meeting planned

Make a Difference Day 2019 is on Saturday, Oct. 26, and an informative organizing meeting in Quincy will be held at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Quincy Public Library. Attendees will be able to share their projects and ask questions about Make a Difference Day.

Anyone interested in participating this year, is asked to contact Bonnie Kniveton, Make a Difference Day coordinator, at 787-3912. Anyone interested but without a project in mind may also contact Kniveton for ideas to get started.

Senior Center: Serving chicken cordon bleu

Last week’s game winners at Quincy Senior Center were: pinochle – Wilma DeLeeuw and Bonita Vordahl; Rummikub – Faye Burton and Bonnie Kniveton; bridge – Susan Romano and Peg Emtman; and dominoes – Susan Lacy and Vaughn Vordahl.

Wednesday’s lunch is chicken cordon bleu, green salad and chocolate chip cookie. Thursday dinner is sloppy joes, potato bake, green salad and carrot cake. Monday lunch is chicken salad sandwich, cole slaw and birthday cake.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime.

Bunco night returns

A fun evening of Bunco is planned for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Quincy Senior Center. The cost is $10, and everyone is welcome.

Library lines up activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Sept. 25, Beginner’s Minecraft, 3:30-5 p.m.; sign-up is required ahead of time.

Sept. 26, Preschool Story Time & Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 27, Kids Bingo, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 28, Creative Coloring, 1-3 p.m.

Sept. 30, Adult Scrabble Club, 10 a.m.

Sept. 30, Adult STEM Night at Quincy Public Market & Jones of Washington Tasting Room, 5:30-7: p.m.; adults can design and make coasters with a laser cutter while enjoying a glass of wine. There will also be other puzzles and STEM kits to play with during the event.

Writing workshop set for Leavenworth

Write on the River and the Wenatchee River Institute are co-sponsoring a hands-on, feet-on-the-ground writing workshop with three local naturalists at the Barn Beach Reserve on the banks of the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 12. Using the river and the surrounding woods as an inspiration, each presenter will offer a different perspective on observing and writing about our natural environment.

The cost is $70, and a picnic lunch is included. Co-sponsorship means members of either Write On The River or the Wenatchee River Institute pay only $60. Attendance is limited. Register at www.wenatcheeinstitute.org. For more information, see either www.wenatcheeinstitute.org or www.writeontheriver.org.