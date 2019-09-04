Posted on Sep 4, 2019

News briefs, week of Sept. 4, 2019

Quincy library plans activities

Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following.

Sept. 6, Movie Day, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9, Adult Scrabble Club, 10 a.m.

Sept. 12, Movie Day, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; a newly released movie; visit www.ncrl.org/locations/quincy-public-library for the title of the movie.

Sept. 14, an afternoon of Guitar and Song with Mark and Cindy Lemaire, 3 p.m.; geared toward adults.

North Central Regional Library states that Mark and Cindy Lemaire’s material runs from tongue-in-cheek songs about married life to stories about middle age, with a musical style that ranges from delicate guitar solos to raucous sing-alongs. The Lemaires will perform at other regional libraries also, including: Royal City Public Library, 6 p.m., Sept. 16; and Ephrata Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 19.

AWANA begins next week

First Baptist Church of Quincy, at 707 J St. SW, announced the start of its 10th year of AWANA ministry. The program is on Wednesday nights, beginning on Sept. 11, 6:15-8:15 p.m. Children in kindergarten through the sixth grade are invited to an exciting evening of Bible memorization, unique games, wholesome music, and helpful lessons from the Bible. Arrive a few minutes early to register. For more information, call Pastor Don Valen at 787-5624.

Bunco night returns

A fun evening of Bunco is planned for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sept. 10, at Quincy Senior Center. Prizes will be given, and everyone is welcome.

Patriot Day observance planned

On Sept. 11, a special ceremony will be held at 5:15 p.m. on the lawn and steps of the Grant County Courthouse. The American Legion Post 28 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 encourage the community to make Patriot Day a day of remembrance, honoring men and women in uniform and those, along with their families, who give of themselves 24/7 being on the alert to protect and serve.

Senior Center: Serving lasagna

Wednesday’s lunch at Quincy Senior Center is lasagna, peas, bread sticks and ice cream sandwich. Thursday dinner is oven-baked chicken, roasted vegetables, rolls, green salad and strawberry muffin. Monday lunch is taco salad, tortilla chips and brownie. Tuesday lunch is biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs and fresh fruit.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Wednesday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2; call 787-3231.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.