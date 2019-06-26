Posted on Jun 26, 2019

Obituary: Alvin Robert “Bob” Lightel

Alvin Robert “Bob” Lightel, a longtime resident of Moses Lake, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Moses Lake.

He was born in Wenatchee, Washington, on May 8, 1937, to Ivan and Lilly (Stepon) Lightel. Bob was one of four children. He was raised in Quincy and attended school there, graduating in 1957.

After high school, he played baseball for the Spokane Indians. He was drafted into the Army for two years and then joined the Milwaukee Braves for spring training.

Bob was married in 1962 to Yvonne Tucker and her three children. They had two more children.

Bob became a truck driver in Quincy. They moved the terminal to Moses Lake where he spent the remainder of his life.

Bob is survived by his wife, Yvonne; and five children, Rick, Jackie (Ron), Alan (Donna), Corina (Steve) and Robert (Missy); 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sister Fran Miller; half sister Nancy (Ernie) Williamson; half brother David Lightel; special nephew Raymond Pecka; and extended family in the USA and England.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Berniece and Coralie.

A memorial service is pending.