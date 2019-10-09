Posted on Oct 9, 2019

Obituary: Bertha O’Neel

Bertha O’Neel, 78, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2019, in her home in George, Washington, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 29, 1941, to Grover and Mattie Brown in Ashdown, Arkansas. Bertha and her husband Ernest have been residents of the Quincy Valley for over 30 years.

Bertha met Ernest O’Neel in a strawberry field in northern Oregon. The two were married in Reno, Nevada, on October 27, 1969. They continued to move around the United States, following available work and harvesting many different types of crops. Ernest and Bertha took their family to the Milton-Freewater, Oregon, area in 1979, where Ernest managed an orchard for many years. They moved to the Quincy Valley in 1987 when they purchased land east of Quincy, where they started a cherry orchard that they continue to own and operate.

Bertha is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Ernest O’Neel, daughter Georgia (David) Day of Quincy and her grandchildren, Brandon Day and Krysta (Luis) Sorto and her great-grandson Josiah Sorto all of Quincy, son Ernest O’Neel Jr. (Pilar and her children, Victor, Janet (AJ) Rosio (Eduardo), Pamela (Michael), Gabby (Daniel), Diana, Estevan and Pilar’s grandchildren, Jordan, Ali, Mia, Enzo and Anthony) all of Quincy. She is also survived by her siblings, Martha Yancey of Brewster, Betty (Hollis) Dove of Sutter, California, Jim Brown of Arizona and Alfred (Diane) Brown of Red Bluff, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Mattie Brown, siblings, Grover Brown Jr., John Brown, Robert Brown and Pat Flickinger and daughter June O’Neel.

Bertha leaves behind a legacy of love that is shared by many family members and friends. She will be missed by many.

Viewing will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G St. SE, Quincy, with a graveside funeral service to follow at 11:15 a.m. at the Quincy Valley Cemetery.

Viewing will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G St. SE, Quincy, with a graveside funeral service to follow at 11:15 a.m. at the Quincy Valley Cemetery.