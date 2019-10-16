Posted on Oct 16, 2019

Obituary: Boyd Vernon Grant

Boyd Vernon Grant was born on February 25, 1935, in Redmond, Oregon, to Birdie and Frank Grant, and lost his battle to cancer on September 26, 2019.

Boyd grew up in Oregon with his parents and two brothers, Frank Jr. and Glen. Boyd joined the Air Force when he was 17 years old. The Air Force brought him to Condon, Oregon, where he met his wife of 63 years, Fran.

Boyd had many adventures throughout his life. He served on the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, Quincy Police Reserves, Lions Club in Quincy and Moses Lake, was a retiree of Grant County PUD, and owner of several businesses. Boyd and Fran enjoyed many travels and great times spent with family and friends. Boyd was a very proud father. His four boys, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the highlight of his life.

Boyd is survived by his wife, Fran; four sons and daughters-in-law, Steve (Cheryl), Sam (Cathy), Scott (Shari), and Bean (Karla); ten grandchildren and their spouses, Brynne (Richard), Erin, Ginny, Skyyler, Jaryd, Kehlan, Karrie (Josh), Kraig (Sara), Kasey (Rebecca), and Kelsie (Andrew); seventeen great-grandchildren, Lilly, Gavin, Liam, Wyatt, Jasmine, Joselyn, Brayden, Sam, Stella, Joshua, Kynslee, Shannon, Alaina, Karter, Kamryn, Kayden, and Karsten; and many extended nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, two brothers, sister-in-law (Nelda), brothers-in-law (Donald Didier and Ernie Garner), and grandson (Garrett).

There will never be another person like Boyd Grant. Boyd had a strong character and lived life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Pillar Rock Grill in Moses Lake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation.