Jun 5, 2019

Obituary: Carol Ann Groom

Carol Ann Groom, 82, passed way in Moses Lake, Washington, on May 21, 2019, in the presence of her family. Carol was born on Jan. 6, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, the second of three children of Clarence and Matilda Naslund. She moved to Washington with her family and attended school in Ephrata, then transferred to Saint Joseph’s Academy High School in Sprague, Washington, graduating in 1955.

On Nov. 25, 1961, Carol married the love of her life, Ralph Groom, whom she met while working at the phone company as an operator, and together they raised their family in Ephrata. Ralph and Carol were devoted members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving a local mission in 2010/2011.

Carol was a kind loving woman with many talents. She enjoyed selling Sarah Coventry and Park Lane Jewelry, which she excelled in and was a regional and senior district manager for them. After working for the jewelry companies, she went to work as a regional representative for Watkins.

In 1981, she joined Ralph in the insurance business; they owned Family Insurance Center in Quincy, Washington, and expanded by adding an office in Ephrata. She became a licensed insurance and securities agent, selling stocks and bonds. Carol’s favorite hobbies were traveling, collecting pig figurines, long car rides and spending time with her family.

Our family was so blessed by this wonderful woman who had an abundance of love, time, and care for each and every one of us. When you were in her presence she always made you feel special. We are so thankful to have been raised in a home based in the faith, love, and grace of our Lord and Savior.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Groom, daughter Laura Groom Wilkes, and parents, Clarence and Matilda Naslund.

She is survived by her sister Constance Cunningham, brother Charles “Father Sebastian” Naslund, sons Robert “Bob” Duda (Jessica), Scott Duda (Carlene), daughters Kim Schloer (Gordon), Julie Warner (Bill), and Diane Pixlee (Dale), 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Services for Carol will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ephrata on Wednesday, May 29, at 10:00 a.m., followed by graveside services at Valley View Memorial Cemetery in Soap Lake, Washington; viewing is at 9:00 a.m. Those wishing to sign Carol’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Washington, is in care of the funeral arrangements.