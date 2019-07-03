Posted on Jul 3, 2019

Obituary: Cinda Florence (Deveny) Kelly

Cinda Florence (Deveny) Kelly

On her 97th birthday, June 14, 2019, Cinda Florence (Deveny) Kelly died to this world, joyous to enter her eternal home, thanks to Jesus Christ.

Cinda was born June 14, 1922, in Kirksville, Missouri, to Dr. Albert Lewis and Nettie Rountree Deveny, the fourth of six children. She grew up in Austin, Texas, and attended the University of Texas until marrying Robert Eugene Kelly on September 11, 1942. They had five children: Nancy Susan, Patricia Ann, Cinda Diane, Sandra Jean, and Robert Eugene Jr. In her 40’s, Cinda graduated from Cal State Fullerton.

The family lived in Texas, New York, and California. Then she and Robert lived in Kuwait, Taiwan and London. In Kuwait she taught challenging children at the Kuwait American School and, in Taiwan, served as personnel director for the Taipei American School. During years of residence in Orange County, California, she spent many years in volunteer leadership positions, particularly at Western Medical Hospital. In 2009 she relocated to Quincy to live close to family.

Cinda had deep faith and loved God. She taught children and youth in Sunday school and indirectly taught many lessons by living her life with grace and generosity.

Cinda lived for her family, bestowing love and nurture to those near and far with calls and cards and words of admonition and encouragement. She loved her family more than life. She enjoyed music, loved to sing, and read widely. She loved to eat spicy food, do crossword puzzles, go barefoot, and laugh.

Her ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren regard her as “the best,” and her children call her blessed.