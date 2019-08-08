Posted on Aug 7, 2019

Obituary: Donald Francis Williamson

Donald Francis Williamson

July 30, 1934 – July 24, 2019

Don Williamson, 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Don was born in Missoula, Montana, and was the proud brother of four sisters and four brothers. He attended Montana State University, served in the U.S. Army, had a 30-year career with the USDA. Later, he worked for the Lancaster County Weed District.

Don is survived by his wife Joni, with whom he celebrated his 50th anniversary in April. He is also survived by his son Brock, his daughter-in-law Hollie, his brothers and sisters Bill, Dean, Wayne, Terry, Dayle Ann, Mary Kay, Helen, and Norma, and by more friends than he knows. Don will be missed by many and will make his new world better for having him.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com.