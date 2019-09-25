Posted on Sep 25, 2019

Obituary: Doris Edna Lee Smith

Doris Smith entered into rest August 10, 2019, in Wenatchee, Washington. She was born October 28, 1935, in Gifford, Washington, the daughter of the late Fred and Linda Rail. Doris lived in Kettle Falls, Washington, and Valley, Washington, with her family and attended local schools. She loved music and played the organ and accordion.

Doris married George Smith in 1954, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and again in 1956, in Quincy, Washington. Doris and George made their home in Trinidad, Washington, and Crescent Bar, Washington, in 1954, for 13 years, until moving to Rock Island, Washington, in 1967. She raised her son, Robert “Bob” and worked in the family cherry orchard. During her life, she enjoyed sewing, games, and puzzles of all kinds. She fished with her husband, family, and friends on many vacations to the Washington coast. Doris liked slot machines, having coffee, and visiting with family and friends. Most of all she loved her son and grandchildren. When Doris retired, George and she made their way back to Valley, to live where she made her home for 22 years.

Doris is survived by her son Bob Smith (Marsha); grandson Ryan Smith (Sarah); granddaughter Tanya Steveson (Garth); great-grandchildren Gage and Weston Smith, and Sam and Mia Steveson; sisters Lois Thompson (Bob), Judy Leliefield, Liz Jones, and Midge Dugger (Mel); sisters-in-law Joan Wolther, Cleora Royston (Rich) and Roberta Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, George Smith; parents, Linda and Fred Rail; four brothers; and three sisters.

A gathering will be held for Doris in Valley at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Heart Foundation, 710 2nd Ave. Ste. 900, Seattle, WA, 98104.

A special thank you to Senior Haven Assisted Living in Wenatchee, Washington.