Posted on Nov 27, 2019

Obituary: Douglas Anthony Dunkin

Douglas Anthony Dunkin



Douglas Anthony Dunkin (Doug), 53, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at his home in Coulee City, Washington, Horse Flat Adam’s Ranch, with his wife, Mary Dunkin, by his side, after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer.

Doug was born March 12, 1966, in Portland, Oregon, to David Dunkin and Lucy Jacques. He greeted his older brother Eric Dunkin and later welcomed his younger sister Marcia Dunkin. His younger years were spent in Oregon and California. The family moved to Quincy, Washington, in 1977. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1984, having played football, wrestling, baseball, and skiing, becoming an instructor at Mission Ridge. He later attended Spokane Community College and graduated from Oregon State University in 1991 with a degree in agronomy/ag business, the same year his son Mason Dunkin was born.

Doug enjoyed a career in agriculture working for Quincy Farm Chemicals and The McGregor Company for almost 30 years. “I help farmers put food on people’s plates,” he would always say.

Doug married the love of his life, Mary, in 2010. He told everyone he was the luckiest man alive.

Doug had a life-long love affair with golfing, skiing, mowing the lawn, friends, family, wine, Coor’s light, and having fun! Doug had the uncanny ability to bring humor into almost anything. His laugh could always be heard and will be missed. He made everyone around him feel good.

Doug had something planned almost every night of the week, a testament to his love for family, friends and people in general. He was traveling and making memories right up to the final days, witnessing one of the best Monday Night Football games in the history of, well, ever! He loved his Thursday night poker and Taco Tuesdays. He certainly didn’t know a stranger. Even in his final hours, he had family and friends gathered around laughing and reminiscing on the many ways he enriched their lives. Doug would want the party to go on, for all of us to work hard and play even harder.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, David Dunkin, step-mother Germaine Dunkin, his step-father Bob Jacques, grandparents, uncles and aunts.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary Dunkin; son Mason Dunkin (Grant Bolanos); step-daughters Chelsea Miller (Chris), Liz Hughes (Zach), and Tish Conklin; grandchild Blake Miller; mother Lucy Jacques; brother Eric Dunkin (Pam Young); sister Marcia Dunkin (Michael Humpston); step-brother Cory Jacques; step-brother Russell Rowe (Kris); and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life service was held Saturday, November 23, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy, WA.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.