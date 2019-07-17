Posted on Jul 17, 2019

Obituary: Dovie I. Wheeler

Dovie I. Wheeler, our precious Mother and Grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Cambridge. She was born on June 19, 1919, and just had her 100th birthday.

In 1928, when she was 9, she survived scarlet fever, diphtheria and in the fall, typhoid fever.

She was a loving wife and mother, and we always knew she loved us unconditionally. She will be missed, but we know she is very happy in heaven.

Dovie is survived by her children, Ancel Wheeler of Portland, Oregon, and Sue (Skip) McCance of Quincy; grandchildren, Eveart (Linda) Wheeler, John (Gretchen) McCance and Trina (Victor) Boyd; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Sinda (Hardaway) White; brothers, Relius, Joe, Howard, Hardle, Odell and Ancel; sister, Vivian Howerton; and two husbands, Eveart Wheeler and Willis Stacy.

A service celebrating her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

