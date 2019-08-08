Posted on Aug 7, 2019

Obituary: Evelyn Marie Shope

Evelyn Marie Shope



Evelyn Marie Shope, 96, returned to her Heavenly Father the morning of July 29, 2019, in Logan Utah.

Evelyn was born September 16, 1922, in Three Lakes, Washington, to Forrest Clinton Heath and Emily Josephine Overley. She was the youngest of four children, with older brothers Ira Clarence and Edwin Forrest, and an older sister, Mable Elnora.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sister and husband Earl. Evelyn is survived by her children George Brattain, Joy Lynn Hopkins, Jodi Gay Shope, Joseph Clinton Shope (Mary) and Jeffrey Evan Shope (Susan), 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 2, 2019, in the Quincy Ward Chapel in Quincy, Washington. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.