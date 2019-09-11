Posted on Sep 11, 2019

Obituary: Florence Avery Bepple

Florence Avery Bepple passed away peacefully September 4, 2019, seventeen days prior to her 106th birthday.

She was born in Crescent Bar to Henry and Nelle Davies.

Florence married August Bepple December 20, 1931, in Quincy and they had three children; Gladys, Betty, and Gene. In 1973, Florence and August moved to Wenatchee.

Music was always a big part of Florence’s life and she was a member of Rixta Wills’ band and played for various Wenatchee organizations. She played with them into her late 80’s.

She was preceded in death by her husband August, and son Gene, plus numerous siblings.

She is survived by her sister Heneritta (Davies) Westerdahl, East Wenatchee, Washington; her daughters Gladys (Bepple) Heinzinger, Nordland, Washington, and Betty (Bepple) Norman, Quincy, Washington.

Additionally, she is survived by 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held at Quincy Valley Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.