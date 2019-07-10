Posted on Jul 10, 2019

Obituary: Frances “Frankie” Darlene Lindemeier

Our beloved mother, Frances Darlene Lindemeier (Penrose), 86, left us suddenly on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, to join her soulmate and husband, our Dad, Don, in heaven.

Frankie, as she was known to everyone, was born January 30, 1933, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to John and Ethel Penrose. At about 10 years of age, her family left Colorado for Oregon, where they settled in the town of Independence. Here is where she met her soulmate and future husband, Don. Just before her senior year in high school, her family moved to Coulee City, Washington. Not long after, Don also moved to Coulee City and later they became engaged! After her graduation, she and Don moved back to Independence, where they were married on November 3, 1951. In 1952, they moved to Quincy, Washington, where they lived and raised their six children. Don and Frankie were married for 63 years before Don passed away in 2014 – she missed him every day!

Frankie was a homemaker, but also worked outside the home throughout their years together, including jobs at Weber Farms, Lamb Weston, the Quincy Theater and Gordon’s Market.

She loved to dance and listen to Elvis Presley gospel music. She was outgoing and loved people, and people loved her back. Her sense of humor, infectious laughter and easygoing nature were a joy to family, friends and everyone she met. Some of her favorite times were spent at the Yankee Peddler in Quincy and with her Red Hat Society ladies. She was very creative and crocheted beautiful blankets and throws for family members. One of her favorite things was working on any kind of craft with her daughter and best friend, Denette, and she was always proud to show off their artistic accomplishments. She loved spending time with her children, especially one on one, not caring what they did as long as they did it together. She was most comfortable in her kitchen – baking was a favorite and following a recipe, enhancing one or creating her own was great fun for her. Family moments, events and gatherings all centered around or seemed to end up in “Mom’s kitchen!”

Frankie was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her youngest son, Dane, her parents, John and Ethel Penrose, and her brothers, Leslie and Ron. She is survived by her children, Donna Rolen (Ron), David Lindemeier, Diana Smith (Leonard), Deana Gardner (Dennis Prchal), and Denette Lindemeier (Randy Lutz); daughter in-law, Darla Lindemeier; brother and sister in-law Ron and Char Lindemeier; brother and sister in-law Leroy and Marie Lindemeier; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild, along with numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

A special thank you to the nurses at Wenatchee Valley Hospital for their loving care.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Quincy, Washington.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Quincy, Washington.